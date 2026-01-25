403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global air travel emissions will rise sharply in 2025, despite efficiency gains
(MENAFN- Continental Immigration Pvt Lmt) Global carbon emissions from international aviation increased by nearly 9% in 2025, according to a major new report published today. In the report, the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) found that post-pandemic long-haul flight recoveries have outpaced improvements in aircraft fuel efficiency and the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels, as evidenced by satellite data and airline reports.
Key Findings from the Report
The number of passengers travelling between Asia, Europe, and North America is expected to surge by 12% in 2025. Even though newer aircraft models burn 15–20% less fuel per passenger than those from 15 years ago, long-haul flights accounted for more than 70% of the total increase in emissions. It is noted in the report that only 0.4% of jet fuel used last year was certified as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), much less than the 5–10% target that many governments and airlines had hoped to achieve by 2025.
Regional Breakdown
Asia-Pacific routes showed the fastest growth in emissions (up 14%), followed by transatlantic flights (up 10%). Intra-European short-haul flights contributed less to the rise, thanks to high-speed rail competition and more efficient regional jets. North American domestic aviation emissions remained relatively flat, partly due to slower demand recovery on some routes.Why Efficiency Gains Are Being Outpaced
Experts point to several factors: Rapid expansion of low-cost long-haul carriers
Longer average flight distances as direct routes replace connecting flights
Slower-than-expected rollout of next-generation aircraft
Limited availability and high cost of SAF
Industry and Policy Responses
Airlines argue that fleet renewal programmes and increased investment in SAF production will begin to close the gap in the coming years. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reiterated its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while the European Union’s ReFuelEU Aviation initiative aims to mandate 2% SAF usage from 2025, rising to 70% by 2050. However, critics say current policies are insufficient to offset the rapid growth in demand.What This Means for Travelers
The report warns that without stronger global measures, aviation emissions could double by 2050 compared to 2019 levels. Travelers are increasingly being encouraged to consider lower-carbon alternatives, such as trains for regional trips or direct flights to reduce connecting legs.The findings add urgency to ongoing international negotiations on aviation climate targets ahead of the next ICAO Assembly in 2028. While technology and policy progress are being made, the data shows the sector is still far from aligning with global climate goals.
Key Findings from the Report
The number of passengers travelling between Asia, Europe, and North America is expected to surge by 12% in 2025. Even though newer aircraft models burn 15–20% less fuel per passenger than those from 15 years ago, long-haul flights accounted for more than 70% of the total increase in emissions. It is noted in the report that only 0.4% of jet fuel used last year was certified as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), much less than the 5–10% target that many governments and airlines had hoped to achieve by 2025.
Regional Breakdown
Asia-Pacific routes showed the fastest growth in emissions (up 14%), followed by transatlantic flights (up 10%). Intra-European short-haul flights contributed less to the rise, thanks to high-speed rail competition and more efficient regional jets. North American domestic aviation emissions remained relatively flat, partly due to slower demand recovery on some routes.Why Efficiency Gains Are Being Outpaced
Experts point to several factors: Rapid expansion of low-cost long-haul carriers
Longer average flight distances as direct routes replace connecting flights
Slower-than-expected rollout of next-generation aircraft
Limited availability and high cost of SAF
Industry and Policy Responses
Airlines argue that fleet renewal programmes and increased investment in SAF production will begin to close the gap in the coming years. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reiterated its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while the European Union’s ReFuelEU Aviation initiative aims to mandate 2% SAF usage from 2025, rising to 70% by 2050. However, critics say current policies are insufficient to offset the rapid growth in demand.What This Means for Travelers
The report warns that without stronger global measures, aviation emissions could double by 2050 compared to 2019 levels. Travelers are increasingly being encouraged to consider lower-carbon alternatives, such as trains for regional trips or direct flights to reduce connecting legs.The findings add urgency to ongoing international negotiations on aviation climate targets ahead of the next ICAO Assembly in 2028. While technology and policy progress are being made, the data shows the sector is still far from aligning with global climate goals.
Continental Immigration Pvt Lmt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment