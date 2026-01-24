Jordan-Morocco Traditional Crafts Exhibition Opens In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 24 (Petra) - The Jordanian-Moroccan Exhibition for Traditional Industries and Crafts opened Saturday in Amman, attended by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin, President of Morocco's Fez-Meknes Region Abdelouhed El Ansari, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Culture Nidal Al-Ahmad, Moroccan Ambassador to Jordan Fouad Akhrif, and other officials and diplomats.The exhibition, held at the Prince Hussein Youth City and running until Jan. 30, is organized by the Jordanian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in partnership with the Fez-Meknes Region and Morocco's Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy.Hijazin highlighted the cultural and economic significance of traditional crafts, noting that heritage forms a pillar of national identity and a sustainable development resource capable of generating jobs, empowering communities, and supporting local economies, especially in rural areas. He emphasized that linking traditional crafts with tourism enriches the visitor experience, transforming handicrafts from static displays into stories of creativity and skill.El Ansari expressed pride in the exhibition as a symbol of deep historical and cultural ties between Jordan and Morocco, emphasizing the role of crafts in fostering intercultural exchange, skill-sharing, and creativity across generations.Al-Ahmad said the event underscores culture as a bridge between peoples, with traditional crafts representing the heart of cultural identity, memory, and accumulated expertise passed through generations.Ambassador Akhrif commended the organization and the cultural messages conveyed, praising Jordan as a platform for regional dialogue under the Hashemite leadership.Khadija Hajoubi, the region vice president and chair of the exhibition organizing committee, said the exhibition realizes a long-held vision and praised the support of both Jordanian and Moroccan authorities.The exhibition aims to strengthen cultural and economic cooperation, promote intangible cultural heritage, and provide artisans and cooperatives with a platform for networking, marketing, and skill exchange. It is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.