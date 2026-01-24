NRBY Honored With Altice Product Innovation Of The Year Award For AI Broadband Network Solution

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Bedford, NH-based company recognized for transformative AI-powered technology that optimizes network performance and reduces operational costs for broadband providers"Bedford-based NRBY has been awarded the Altice Product Innovation of the Year Award for its transformative AI-powered broadband solutions. Recognized for its groundbreaking approach to network optimization, NRBY's platform utilizes predictive analytics and intelligent automation to reduce operational costs, prevent service disruptions, and enhance customer satisfaction. The award underscores NRBY's role in helping providers shift from reactive to proactive network management.

BEDFORD, NH - January 23, 2026 - NRBY, a leading provider of AI broadband network solutions, has been awarded the prestigious Altice Product Innovation of the Year Award, recognizing the company's groundbreaking approach to network optimization and management. The award highlights NRBY's AI-driven platform that helps broadband network providers enhance service reliability, reduce operational costs, and improve customer satisfaction across their infrastructure.

The telecommunications industry faces mounting pressure to deliver faster, more reliable broadband services while managing increasingly complex network infrastructures. Broadband network providers across the country are seeking innovative solutions that can predict network issues before they impact customers, optimize resource allocation, and streamline operations without requiring extensive manual oversight.

NRBY's AI software solution addresses these challenges through intelligent automation and predictive analytics. The platform continuously monitors network performance, identifies potential issues before they escalate, and provides actionable insights that enable providers to maintain optimal service levels. By leveraging machine learning algorithms trained on vast amounts of network data, NRBY AI helps providers transition from reactive maintenance to proactive network management.

Key benefits of NRBY's broadband network solution include:



Predictive maintenance capabilities that identify potential network failures before they occur

Real-time performance optimization that adjusts to changing network conditions

Reduced truck rolls and operational costs through intelligent issue resolution

Enhanced customer experience with fewer service disruptions

Scalable architecture that grows with network expansion Comprehensive analytics dashboard providing actionable network insights

"Receiving the Altice Product Innovation of the Year Award is a tremendous honor as our team continues to solve real-world challenges facing broadband network providers," said Kurt Dobbins, Founder and CEO of NRBY. "Our AI-solutions address the operational complexities that providers face every day. We're seeing network operators reduce their response times by significant margins while simultaneously improving service quality for their subscribers. This award reinforces our mission to make network management smarter, faster, and more efficient for providers across the industry."

The recognition from Altice, a major telecommunications company serving millions of customers, underscores the practical impact of NRBY's technology in real-world network environments. The award was given based on the platform's demonstrated ability to deliver measurable improvements in network performance, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction metrics.

"What sets NRBY apart is our focus on solving the specific pain points that network operators face every day," Dobbins added. "Our platform transforms that data into actionable intelligence that helps providers make better decisions and deliver better service to their communities. We're proud to support broadband providers in Bedford, throughout New Hampshire, and across the nation as they work to expand and improve connectivity."

NRBY's AI software solution integrates seamlessly with existing network infrastructure, allowing broadband network providers to implement the technology without disrupting current operations. The platform's machine learning capabilities improve over time, becoming more accurate and effective as it processes more network data from each unique environment.

Broadband network providers interested in learning how NRBY can optimize their operations and improve network performance can schedule a demo through the company's website at NRB. The platform is designed to scale from regional providers to large national operators, with customizable features that address the unique needs of each network environment. NRBY's team works closely with providers throughout the implementation process to ensure seamless integration and maximum value from the AI-solution.

About NRBY

NRBY is an AI-powered broadband network solution provider based in Bedford, New Hampshire. Founded by Kurt Dobbins, the company specializes in predictive network analytics, intelligent automation, and performance optimization for telecommunications providers. NRBY's AI software solution helps broadband network providers reduce operational costs, prevent service disruptions, and deliver superior connectivity to their customers. Through advanced machine learning and real-time data analysis, NRBY is transforming how network operators manage and optimize their infrastructure. The company is committed to supporting broadband providers across the United States with innovative, scalable technology solutions.