Top 5 Countries With The Most UNESCO World Heritage Sites In 2026

Italy tops the list with 60 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, followed by China with 59. Germany ranks third with 54, France has 53, and Spain 50. Together, these countries are global leaders in preserving cultural and natural heritage.

Italy tops the global UNESCO World Heritage list with 60 sites, spanning ancient Roman ruins and Renaissance landmarks. Famous places include the Historic Centre of Rome, Venice, Pompeii, and the Dolomites. These sites reflect Italy's deep historical and artistic legacy.

China stands second with 59 UNESCO sites highlighting imperial history and natural wonders. Notable attractions include the Great Wall, Forbidden City, and Mount Huangshan. These sites showcase China's long civilisation and ecological diversity.

Germany's 54 World Heritage Sites feature medieval cathedrals and modern industrial zones. Key attractions include Cologne Cathedral, Berlin's Museum Island, and Würzburg Residence. The range reflects the country's architectural and cultural breadth.

France has 53 UNESCO sites that span prehistoric art, Gothic cathedrals, and royal palaces. Highlights include the Palace of Versailles and Mont-Saint-Michel. These landmarks underline France's influence on art, science, and culture.

Spain rounds out the top five with 50 World Heritage Sites rooted in Roman, Moorish, and artistic traditions. Must-see sites include the Alhambra, Toledo, and Antonio Gaudí's works in Barcelona. Spain's heritage reflects centuries of cultural evolution.