Embassy Of Bosnia And Herzegovina In China Honored With Global Fred Award For International Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On January 22, 2026, the "Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon" was grandly held in Beijing. Among the 7 Global Fred Awards announced at the event, the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China was awarded the "Global Fred Award for International Economic Cooperation" in recognition of its outstanding achievements in China-BiH trade cooperation. Nearly 100 Chinese and foreign guests gathered at the scene to witness this honorary moment, highlighting the fruitful results of bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

As an authoritative award with global influence, the Global Fred Award aims to commend outstanding entities that promote international mutually beneficial cooperation and coordinated development. Its international economic cooperation award focuses on practical cooperation results and sustainable development value. The Embassy's award is a high recognition of its decades of dedication to the China-BiH economic and trade field, building efficient cooperation bridges, and helping the two countries achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, demonstrating the profound foundation and broad prospects of China-BiH bilateral relations.

According to the official award citation, the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China has always taken building an efficient international economic bridge as its mission, and its series of initiatives are highly consistent with the Global Fred Award's mission of advocating mutual benefit, win-win results and coordinated development. Relying on the resource endowment advantages of China and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Embassy has innovatively built a cooperative ecosystem, injected sustained momentum into the growth of bilateral trade, and created a replicable and promotable bilateral cooperation model.

Sinisa Berjan, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to China, stated when receiving the award that this honor belongs to the joint efforts of the governments and enterprises of China and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and is a full affirmation of the achievements of China-BiH bilateral economic and trade cooperation. In the future, the Embassy will continue to play a bridge role, further deepen cooperation between the two countries in economy, trade, energy, culture and tourism through the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-CEEC Cooperation Mechanism, promote China-BiH bilateral relations to a higher level, and jointly achieve more mutually beneficial results.

The successful holding of this Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon not only commended outstanding cooperation promoters represented by the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in China but also built a high-end platform for global economic and trade cooperation and exchange. With the continuous deepening of economic and trade cooperation between China, Bosnia and Herzegovina and other countries around the world, it will surely inject more warmth and momentum into the recovery and sustainable development of the world economy.