CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Coreweave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) Securities Class Action Deadline Is March 13 Investors Notified To Contact BFA Law About The Filed Lawsuit

Investors have until March 13, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in CoreWeave securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and is captioned Masaitis v. CoreWeave, Inc., et al., No. 2:26-cv-00355.

Why is CoreWeave Being Sued For Securities Fraud?



CoreWeave is an AI-focused cloud computing company that builds and operates data centers offering high-performance GPU infrastructure. CoreWeave relies on multiple partners to develop its data centers and provide the infrastructure needed for its AI computing operations, including Core Scientific, a large digital infrastructure company. On July 7, 2025, CoreWeave announced a merger agreement with Core Scientific.

During the relevant period, CoreWeave repeatedly assured investors it could capitalize on the“robust” and“unprecedented” demand for its services given its“competitive strengths,” including its ability to“deploy” AI infrastructure“at massive scale” and“rapidly scale our operations.”

As alleged, in truth, CoreWeave overstated its ability to meet customer demand and concealed significant construction delays at its data centers.



Why did CoreWeave's Stock Drop?



On October 30, 2025, Core Scientific announced it did not receive enough shareholder votes to approve the merger with CoreWeave and, as a result, terminated the merger agreement. This news caused the price of CoreWeave stock to drop $8.87 per share, or more than 6%, from $139.93 per share on October 29, 2025, to $131.06 per share on October 30, 2025.

Then, on November 10, 2025, CoreWeave lowered guidance for revenue, operating income, capital spending, and active power capacity for 2025 due to“temporary delays related to a third-party data center developer who is behind schedule.” This news caused the price of CoreWeave stock to drop $17.22 per share, or more than 16%, from $105.61 per share on November 10, 2025, to $88.39 per share on November 11, 2025.

Finally, on December 15, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that the“completion date” for a“huge data-center cluster” in Denton, Texas to be leased by OpenAI,“has been pushed back several months,” and that the site builder, Core Scientific, had flagged delays at the site months earlier. The Wall Street Journal also reported that Core Scientific had flagged additional delays at sites in Texas and elsewhere“since at least February.” This news caused the price of CoreWeave stock to drop $2.85 per share, or more than 3%, from $72.35 per share on December 15, 2025, to $69.50 per share on December 16, 2025.

