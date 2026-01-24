Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Landslide Kills Eight, Traps Over Eighty in Indonesia

Landslide Kills Eight, Traps Over Eighty in Indonesia


2026-01-24 05:12:43
(MENAFN) At least eight people perished and 82 others remained unaccounted for following a devastating landslide that struck West Java, Indonesia, on Saturday.

The disaster engulfed a village in the West Bandung regency, Cisarua Police Chief A.Y. Yogaswara reported, according to a state-run news agency.

Scores of homes were swallowed beneath the massive earth collapse, burying entire structures and potentially trapping residents inside the debris.

Search and rescue operations are now underway to locate those still missing, though teams face challenging topography and weather forecasts predicting moderate to torrential rainfall in the coming days that could hamper recovery efforts and trigger additional landslides in the unstable region.

Emergency responders are racing against time as the window for finding survivors narrows with each passing hour.

MENAFN24012026000045017169ID1110644388



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search