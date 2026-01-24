403
Landslide Kills Eight, Traps Over Eighty in Indonesia
(MENAFN) At least eight people perished and 82 others remained unaccounted for following a devastating landslide that struck West Java, Indonesia, on Saturday.
The disaster engulfed a village in the West Bandung regency, Cisarua Police Chief A.Y. Yogaswara reported, according to a state-run news agency.
Scores of homes were swallowed beneath the massive earth collapse, burying entire structures and potentially trapping residents inside the debris.
Search and rescue operations are now underway to locate those still missing, though teams face challenging topography and weather forecasts predicting moderate to torrential rainfall in the coming days that could hamper recovery efforts and trigger additional landslides in the unstable region.
Emergency responders are racing against time as the window for finding survivors narrows with each passing hour.
