Fidan says Gaza “Board of Peace” represents rare chance to lay for peace in region
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s foreign minister said on Thursday that the Gaza “Board of Peace” represents a rare and significant chance to lay the groundwork for durable peace in the region, according to official statements.
In a message shared on a Turkish social media platform, the minister said the initiative—co-founded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—offers a “historic opportunity” to ease the prolonged suffering of Gaza’s population, address urgent humanitarian needs, and work toward “a lasting and inclusive peace in the region.”
He said he represented President Erdogan at the signing ceremony of the Gaza Board of Peace Charter, which took place in Davos, Switzerland.
“We believe that by working shoulder to shoulder with the people of Gaza, the Board of Peace will play a strong role in shaping Gaza’s future, helping the region stand back on its feet, and allowing peace to take root,” he noted.
The minister further emphasized Türkiye’s firm belief that a future is achievable in which the people of Gaza are able to make their voices heard, enjoy protection of their rights, and live under peaceful conditions.
According to official announcements made last week, the Board of Peace was established alongside approval of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza. These bodies are among four entities tasked with overseeing the transitional phase in the enclave.
The announcement coincided with the launch of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement that brought a halt to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in more than 71,000 deaths and over 171,000 injuries since October 2023, as stated by reports.
The broader initiative forms part of a 20-point proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump and later adopted by the UN Security Council under Resolution 2803 in November.
