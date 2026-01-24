403
U.S. VP Vance Set for Azerbaijan, Armenia Visit
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump revealed Friday that Vice President JD Vance will embark on a diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia next month as part of escalating White House efforts to solidify peace between the long-feuding nations.
"In February, Vice President Vance will travel to both Countries to build on our Peace efforts, and advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)," Trump announced on his Truth Social platform.
The president expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for maintaining a peace framework finalized last August, praising their commitment to the historic accord.
"We will strengthen our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, a beautiful Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation with Armenia, Deals for our Great Semiconductor Makers, and the sale of Made in the U.S.A. Defense Equipment, such as body armor and boats, and more, to Azerbaijan," Trump stated.
The TRIPP initiative—the centerpiece of Washington's South Caucasus strategy—emerged from an August 8 White House summit that brought together Pashinyan, Aliyev, and Trump. The framework aims to restore regional transportation networks by establishing a corridor linking mainland Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenian territory.
Vance's upcoming visit signals the administration's determination to transform the fragile ceasefire into lasting regional stability while advancing American commercial and security interests across the strategically vital Caucasus region.
