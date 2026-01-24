Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Denmark seeks solution with US on Greenland


2026-01-24 03:51:14
(MENAFN) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Friday that the situation surrounding Greenland remains “serious,” but emphasized that Denmark and Greenland now have “a way” to move forward through dialogue with the United States.

Speaking during a visit to Greenland, where she met with Premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Frederiksen was asked if the crisis had been resolved.

“We are still in a serious situation, but now we have a way, which we are in the process of trying out with the Americans. We have all along said that we would, of course, like to make an agreement,” she said, according to Danish broadcaster.

Frederiksen praised longstanding cooperation with the US, noting, “It is a serious situation when you threaten an ally,” and described the withdrawal of threats by US President Donald Trump as “really good.”

She expressed hope for an agreement “within the principles that we have always stood firm on and that we will continue to do.” Reiterating Denmark’s support, she said, “I hope that everyone in Greenland can feel Denmark’s unequivocal, great, strong and warm support … I also hope that you can feel how Europe has chosen to stand together for Greenland.”

Frederiksen added that the next step will involve discussions on “the more general diplomatic and political track.”

