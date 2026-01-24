403
Explosion kills five at wedding in northwest Pakistan
(MENAFN) At least five people were killed on Friday evening when an explosion struck a wedding ceremony in northwestern Pakistan, according to police and local media reports.
The blast occurred at the residence of Noor Alam Mehsud, a pro-government “peace militia” leader, in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, while a wedding was taking place, local broadcaster reported.
Several others were injured in the explosion. Authorities are investigating the incident, with initial findings suggesting it may have been a suicide bombing.
