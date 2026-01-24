403
Ambush Leaves Four Soldiers Dead in Philippines
(MENAFN) The Philippine military has mobilized a sweeping "clearing and security" operation following a deadly ambush in the southern Lanao del Norte province that left at least four soldiers dead and one wounded, authorities confirmed.
The fatal attack unfolded in a village within Munai town, where military personnel were executing joint operations alongside law enforcement agencies when they came under fire.
Troops from the 2nd mechanized infantry brigade were targeted in what the Armed Forces of the Philippines characterized as an assault orchestrated by members of "a local terrorist group," according to an official military statement.
The statement stopped short of identifying the specific organization behind the deadly strike.
Military commanders have escalated "focused" tactical operations aimed at tracking down and eliminating the attackers, preventing additional threats against civilian populations, and restoring safety and stability across affected communities, the statement detailed.
"The AFP remains resolute in holding those responsible accountable and sustaining operations until peace and security are restored," the statement declared.
The ambush marks the latest violent episode in the southern Philippines, where government forces have battled various insurgent and extremist factions for decades in regions plagued by instability and sporadic terrorist activity.
