Intel Reports Revenue Decline in Q4 2025
(MENAFN) The US-based semiconductor manufacturer Intel experienced a 4% drop in revenue during the final quarter of last year compared to the same period in the previous year.
On late Thursday, Intel revealed that its fourth-quarter revenue for 2025 reached $13.7 billion, down from $14.3 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024.
Despite this decrease, the company’s revenue still surpassed market expectations.
Intel, which had recorded a net loss of approximately $126 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, reported a significantly higher net loss of $591 million in the same quarter of 2025.
For the full year of 2025, Intel’s total revenue declined to $52.9 billion, with an overall loss of $267 million for the year.
