Intel Posts Decline in 2025 Q4 Revenue
(MENAFN) Intel suffered a sharp revenue decline in the closing quarter of 2025, marking another turbulent period for the embattled US chipmaker as it struggles to regain competitive footing in the semiconductor industry.
The California-based tech giant disclosed late Thursday that quarterly revenues dropped to $13.7 billion for Q4 2025—a 4% slide from the $14.3 billion recorded during the identical period in 2024.
Despite the downturn, Intel's fourth-quarter performance surpassed Wall Street projections, offering a glimmer of hope amid mounting financial pressures.
However, the company's bottom line painted a grimmer picture. Net losses ballooned dramatically to $591 million in Q4 2025, compared to approximately $126 million in losses during the same quarter of the previous year—a nearly fivefold increase that underscores deepening operational challenges.
For the full fiscal year 2025, Intel posted total revenues of $52.9 billion, reflecting a year-over-year contraction. The chipmaker finished 2025 with cumulative net losses reaching $267 million, intensifying concerns about the company's long-term recovery strategy in an increasingly competitive global semiconductor market.
