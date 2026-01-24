403
BIST 100 Reaches Record Closing
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary stock index concluded the week on Friday at 12,992.71 points, marking a 1.1% increase and achieving a record closing level.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index began the day at 12,924.20 points and climbed by 141.22 points compared to Thursday's finish. During intraday trading, the index briefly surpassed the 13,000 mark for the very first time.
The index recorded a minimum of 12,904.56 and peaked at 13,030.83 during the session.
The total market capitalization of BIST 100 stood at approximately 12.83 trillion Turkish liras ($296.9 billion), with trading activity reaching 181.6 billion liras ($4.18 billion).
Of the index components, 70 equities advanced while 29 declined relative to the prior close.
Meanwhile, gold was valued at $4,947.75 per ounce, and Brent crude oil was trading at $65.1 per barrel as of 6:20 pm local time (1520 GMT).
Currency rates showed the US dollar at 43.3705 liras, the euro at 51.0015 liras, and the British pound at 58.8040 liras.
