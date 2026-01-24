403
Trump Reaffirms Efforts to Resolve Nile Dam Dispute
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated that his administration is continuing initiatives to resolve a long-standing disagreement between Egypt and Ethiopia regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River.
Addressing the audience on Thursday during the signing ceremony for a new international council on Gaza reconstruction, Trump emphasized his intention to bring the issue to a conclusion as quickly as possible.
“We’re working on a dam that was built, which precludes the Nile River from getting water. It’s a little tough situation. But we’ll get that settled,” he remarked.
Trump asserted that he had the conflict “just about settled” during his initial term in office, before losing what he described as “a rigged” election in 2020.
“But here I am back. We’ll get it settled,” he added, underlining that “it’s a pretty tough situation.”
Ethiopia has finalized construction of the GERD, which is the largest hydroelectric dam in Africa, and formally inaugurated it in September of last year. Officials in Addis Ababa have emphasized that the $5 billion project is essential for boosting electricity production in Africa’s second-most populous nation, where nearly half of the residents lack consistent access to power.
