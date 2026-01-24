403
Zelensky Announces Potential Trilateral Talks
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President, Vladimir Zelensky, has stated that the first trilateral discussions involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States are expected to occur over the next two days in the United Arab Emirates.
Zelensky made this statement during his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. Despite previously indicating he might skip the forum to focus on urgent domestic issues, he attended the event earlier in the day.
“[The] American team will go to Moscow today. They waited for our meeting with President Trump, and now they will go, and my team will meet [the] American team and I think that it will be the first trilateral meeting in the Emirates,” Zelensky said, though he did not explicitly confirm Russia’s role in the forthcoming negotiations.
At present, neither Moscow nor Washington have validated the claim of the “imminent” three-way talks. The United Arab Emirates has also refrained from issuing any formal comment regarding the announcement.
The concept of arranging trilateral discussions among Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, with varying levels of representation, has remained a recurring feature in efforts led by US President Donald Trump to resolve the conflict.
Last August, Trump mentioned that a three-way meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky “will happen.” At that time, Moscow indicated that preparations for such a meeting were not “very active.” Russia has consistently conveyed that, although it is not against a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, any such summit should be considered a concluding phase of talks, contingent on substantial progress in the peace negotiations.
