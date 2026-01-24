New Outdoor Playground Equipment Launch From Golden Times: Revolutionizing Children's Play Spaces

Golden Times (Wenzhou Golden Times Amusement Toys Co., Ltd.), a leading manufacturer of outdoor playground equipment, has announced the launch of its newest product lineup, designed to transform parks, schools, communities, and recreational spaces into safe, exciting, and educational environments for children. With over two decades of experience in crafting innovative play structures, the company continues to push the boundaries of outdoor playground design, ensuring safety, durability, and endless fun for children of all ages.

A Legacy of Excellence and Innovation

Founded in 2003, Golden Times has built a reputation as a trusted brand in the playground equipment industry. With professional designers, engineers, and a dedicated sales team, the company has been at the forefront of producing high-quality outdoor playgrounds, fitness equipment, indoor playsets, and educational toys. Golden Times' products have been designed and manufactured with an emphasis on quality and safety, making them a top choice for schools, residential communities, parks, and amusement centers worldwide.

Golden Times' commitment to excellence is underscored by its numerous international certifications, including EN117, EN71, ASTM, CPC, and CPSIC. These certifications attest to the company's adherence to global safety standards, ensuring that every piece of equipment is not only enjoyable but also secure for children.

Introducing the Latest Playground Series

The new range of outdoor playground equipment from Golden Times offers something for every environment. From residential parks to large-scale amusement complexes, the latest series includes diverse themes and configurations designed to inspire imagination, physical activity, and social interaction. Some of the standout collections include:



Space Series Playground: A futuristic design featuring galactic-themed play equipment. This set includes a space-themed climbing structure with slides, tunnels, and interactive features. The Space Series is ideal for imaginative play and active physical exercise.

Forest Series Playground: Inspired by nature, this series combines the beauty of the outdoors with safe, sturdy play structures designed for children to explore. It includes climbing walls, rope bridges, and swings made from durable galvanized steel and eco-friendly materials.

Pirate Ship Series Playground: Perfect for aspiring adventurers, this playground set features a ship-shaped design complete with a captain's wheel, ropes, and slides. The Pirate Ship series is designed to spark creativity and teamwork among young children.

Wooden Plastic Series Playground: Combining the timeless beauty of wood with the strength of plastic, this series offers a natural look with the durability of modern materials. It is ideal for residential communities and schools that prioritize aesthetic appeal while ensuring safety and longevity. PE Board Playground: Featuring polyethylene boards and high-quality plastic, the PE Board series provides a versatile playset that can be easily customized to fit different environments, from kindergarten playgrounds to large community parks.

Each of these series offers a range of sizes and configurations, making it easy for clients to find the perfect match for their project. With sizes ranging from compact structures suitable for smaller spaces to large-scale setups ideal for expansive parks, Golden Times ensures that every project, big or small, receives the highest quality equipment.

Targeting Global Markets

Golden Times has firmly positioned itself as a leader in the global playground equipment industry. While the company initially focused on the domestic Chinese market, it has successfully expanded its reach to international clients. With a growing presence in the Middle East, Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia, Golden Times is now offering its products to a wider range of customers, including playground equipment wholesalers, preschool managers, property developers, sports clubs, and fitness centers.

The company's flexible approach to business, offering both OEM and ODM solutions with low minimum order quantities, makes it an attractive option for international wholesalers, online retailers, and cross-border e-commerce sellers. Whether it's designing custom playgrounds for a theme park or providing modular systems for residential communities, Golden Times is equipped to meet the needs of its diverse clientele.

Uncompromising Commitment to Safety and Quality

At Golden Times, safety is a priority. All products undergo rigorous testing to ensure that they meet or exceed international safety standards. This includes assessments of durability, structural integrity, and child safety. The company's commitment to quality is reflected in the materials used in its products. From galvanized steel to eco-friendly plastic and durable wooden boards, each element is carefully selected to ensure a long lifespan and minimal environmental impact.

Additionally, Golden Times' customer service team is always ready to assist with product inquiries, project consultations, and technical support. The company's dedicated professionals work closely with clients from design to installation, ensuring smooth and efficient delivery.

Looking Ahead: Future Growth and New Opportunities

As Golden Times looks toward the future, it is committed to expanding its product offerings and enhancing its presence in emerging markets. The company's leadership in innovation, coupled with its dedication to safety and quality, positions it for continued success in the global playground equipment industry.

The latest product launches are a testament to Golden Times' dedication to enriching children's play experiences worldwide. With its combination of creative designs, robust materials, and international certifications, the company is set to redefine outdoor play for generations to come.

For more information about Golden Times' new product offerings or to request a quote, please visit their official website or contact their customer service team at.

About Golden Times (Wenzhou Golden Times Amusement Toys Co., Ltd.)

Founded in 2003, Golden Times is a leading manufacturer of high-quality outdoor playground equipment. Based in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, the company specializes in the design, production, and sale of outdoor playgrounds, fitness equipment, indoor playsets, and educational toys. With a focus on safety, quality, and innovation, Golden Times serves clients worldwide, providing top-notch solutions for parks, schools, communities, and amusement centers.