Weather Department Issues 'Yellow Alert' For Chennai, Six Other TN Districts Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 24 (IANS) A 'Yellow' weather alert has been issued for seven districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, as heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on Saturday, according to a bulletin released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai.

In its official press note, the weather department said the expected rain activity is being triggered by a lower atmospheric circulation prevailing over southern India. As a result, coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning at a few places.

Similar weather conditions are also expected at one or two locations in interior Tamil Nadu. The IMD has specifically warned that heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Cuddalore on Saturday.

In view of this, a 'Yellow Alert' - indicating the possibility of potentially disruptive weather - has been issued for these regions.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious, especially in low-lying and waterlogged areas.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a marine warning for fishermen, urging them to exercise extreme caution.

According to the advisory, strong winds with speeds reaching up to 60 kmph are likely to prevail over the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin Sea on Saturday and Sunday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period. Providing an update on the synoptic situation, the IMD said that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, which had been moving in a west-northwesterly direction, weakened into a depression around 5.30 am on Saturday.

The system continued to weaken further and, by Saturday afternoon, crossed the north Sri Lanka coast between Trincomalee and Jaffna as a low-pressure area.

The weakened system is expected to move westwards and gradually dissipate, reducing the likelihood of extreme weather.

However, its residual impact, combined with prevailing atmospheric conditions, is expected to continue influencing rainfall patterns over parts of Tamil Nadu over the weekend.

Authorities have urged the public to stay updated with official weather bulletins and follow safety advisories issued by local administrations and disaster management agencies.

-IANS

aal/rad