Quantum AI Launches New International French Platform To Serve Global Francophone Community

Paris, France - January 23, 2026 - Quantum AI, a France-based artificial intelligence platform specializing in advanced data systems and intelligent computational models, today announced the launch of its new international French-language website, quantumaifr, marking a strategic expansion designed to better serve French-speaking users outside of France.

Previously operating under the domain quantumai, the company has transitioned to a broader digital identity in order to support the growing number of French-speaking professionals, researchers, and technology users across Europe, Canada, Africa, and other francophone regions worldwide.

The new platform reflects Quantum AI's commitment to accessibility, international collaboration, and the continued development of multilingual technology ecosystems.

Expanding Beyond National Boundaries

Quantum AI's original platform was designed primarily for users located in France. As interest in artificial intelligence and advanced analytics increased across the global French-speaking community, the company identified the need for a more inclusive digital presence.

“French is a truly global language spoken across multiple continents,” said a spokesperson for Quantum AI.“With quantumaifr, we are extending our platform beyond national boundaries so that French-speaking users everywhere can access our technology, resources, and educational content.”

The new domain retains the French identity of the platform while removing geographic limitations, allowing the company to operate as an international French-language technology hub.

Improving Access to Advanced Artificial Intelligence

Quantum AI focuses on the development of intelligent systems designed to support complex data analysis, predictive modeling, and next-generation decision frameworks. The platform integrates modern machine learning techniques with advanced computational methods to help organizations and researchers better understand complex datasets and evolving systems.

By launching an international French platform, Quantum AI aims to improve access to advanced AI technologies for French-speaking researchers, technology professionals, data scientists, and enterprises operating in multilingual environments.

The new website includes expanded technical documentation, educational resources, and multilingual support designed specifically for a global francophone audience.

Supporting International Collaboration

A key objective of the new platform is to strengthen collaboration among French-speaking technology communities worldwide.

French is widely used in regions such as Canada, Belgium, Switzerland, North and West Africa, and parts of Southeast Asia. With quantumaifr, Quantum AI is creating a centralized digital space where users can exchange knowledge, access technical materials, and collaborate on artificial intelligence research and applications.

“This initiative is about building a connected community,” the company added.“We want to create a platform where French-speaking professionals from different countries can work together on the future of intelligent systems.”

Designed for Long-Term Growth

The launch of quantumaifr comes at a time when artificial intelligence continues to play an increasing role across industries including healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and scientific research.

Quantum AI's platform is designed to scale alongside these developments, with modular architecture, multilingual support, and flexible tools that can adapt to evolving technological needs.

In the coming months, the company plans to expand its content library, introduce additional collaborative features, and strengthen partnerships with academic and enterprise organizations across francophone regions.

About Quantum AI

Quantum AI is a France-based technology platform focused on advanced artificial intelligence systems and intelligent computational models. The company develops tools that support complex data analysis, predictive systems, and next-generation decision frameworks for research and enterprise applications.

With the launch of quantumaifr, Quantum AI is expanding its mission to serve the global French-speaking technology community and promote international collaboration in artificial intelligence.

