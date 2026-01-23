Investornewsbreaks Xeriant Inc.'S (XERI) NEXBOARD(TM) Leverages Nanotechnology To Advance Sustainable Construction

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) As regulators and end users demand solutions that reduce environmental impact while improving fire resistance, durability and resilience, NEXBOARD(TM) technology has emerged as a promising response.“Developed by Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI), the eco-friendly composite panel is designed not only to replace conventional building materials, such as drywall and wood, but also to support a wider range of applications where advanced performance and sustainability are increasingly essential,” reads a recent article.“NEXBOARD is a patent-pending composite construction panel designed to deliver enhanced performance across multiple criteria important to builders and sustainability advocates alike. Constructed primarily from recycled plastic and fiber waste, the panel integrates nanotechnology to achieve exceptional resistance to fire, water, mold, insects, cracking and abrasion, which are properties often lacking in traditional wall and partition materials. Its design also aligns with circular economy principles and supports green building certifications, positioning NEXBOARD as a potential replacement for materials that contribute to higher resource consumption and carbon emissions in the built environment.”

Xeriant is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, including advanced materials designed for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. The company partners with and acquires strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER(TM) brand and includes NEXBOARD(TM), an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other traditional construction materials.

