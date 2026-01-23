Rotor Tips Welding Technology Boosts VSI Crusher Efficiency: Rettek Launches New Market Strategy To Expand Global Reach

Zigong Rettek New Materials Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of wear-resistant carbide tools, today announced a new market expansion strategy centered on its highly acclaimed welded rotor tips for VSI crushers. As the demand for durable, high-performance crusher wear parts rises globally, Rettek is positioning its welded rotor tips as the preferred choice for customers seeking longer service life, reduced downtime, and lower operating costs.

Rettek's rotor tips have become one of the company's most prominent and widely used product categories. As wear parts in VSI crushers, rotor tips endure severe conditions including high impact, high heat, and intense abrasion. Traditional bonded rotor tips often face issues such as carbide breaking or detachment, leading to frequent maintenance and unexpected equipment shutdowns. Rettek's welded rotor tips directly address these challenges by applying an advanced welding process that securely bonds carbide to the rotor base.

Welded Rotor Tips Provide Stronger, Longer-Lasting Performance

Rettek's welded rotor tips feature higher strength compared to conventional bonded tips, offering superior resistance to impact, corrosion, and high-speed wear. This makes them particularly suitable for high-demand applications such as sand making, mining, and industrial crushing. The company's welding technology is designed to withstand the harsh operating environment of VSI crushers, ensuring the carbide remains intact under high stress and continuous operation.

“Rettek's welded rotor tips are developed to improve service life and reliability,” said a company spokesperson.“By solving the common problem of carbide breakage and detachment, we help users reduce maintenance frequency and cut downtime costs significantly.”

Rettek's in-house production capability is a key differentiator. The company controls the full industrial chain-from raw material preparation and alloy batching to pressing, vacuum sintering, and automated welding. This vertical integration allows Rettek to maintain consistent quality while optimizing production costs, ensuring customers receive high-performance rotor tips with stable properties and reliable durability.

More Than a Decade of Crushing Tool Expertise

With over ten years of experience in carbide tool development, Rettek has grown into one of China's largest manufacturers of carbide welding rotor tips. The company's achievements in crushing tools have been widely recognized, both domestically and internationally.

Rettek has developed a series of high-performance crushing tool models that are highly regarded in the high-end crushing market. The company continuously innovates to improve wear resistance, corrosion resistance, impact resistance, and strength. These ongoing advancements reflect Rettek's commitment to reducing crushing costs and improving overall efficiency for customers.

New Market Strategy: Global Expansion and Local Support

As part of its new market strategy, Rettek is actively expanding its global presence, especially in regions where VSI crushers are widely used. The company aims to strengthen cooperation with international distributors and end-users, offering tailored solutions based on specific applications and operating conditions.

Rettek's customer-centric approach emphasizes technical support and customization. In addition to standard rotor tip designs, the company provides customized wear parts to meet unique requirements across different industries. With a strong reputation for quality and reliability, Rettek has already earned trust from customers in more than ten countries.

Industry Application and Customer Benefits

Rotor tips are a consumable component in sand making, mining, and industrial crushing. In these industries, equipment reliability and operating efficiency are directly linked to profitability. Rettek's welded rotor tips help customers:



Extend service life by improving carbide adhesion and strength

Reduce maintenance downtime due to fewer breakages

Lower operating costs through fewer replacements and repairs Improve crushing efficiency by maintaining stable performance under extreme conditions



Committed to Quality, Innovation, and Sustainable Growth

Rettek's mission is to deliver innovative, long-lasting wear parts that provide maximum value to customers. The company's comprehensive production process and strict quality control ensure every rotor tip meets high performance standards.

“Rettek will continue to lead the development of cutting-edge crushing tool accessories,” the company spokesperson added.“We will bring our strengths to the crushing industry, support our customers with durable and cost-effective solutions, and expand our global market reach.”

About Rettek

Zigong Rettek New Materials Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer specializing in the research, development, and production of wear-resistant carbide tools and parts. Based in Zigong, Sichuan, China, Rettek integrates the entire industrial chain-from raw material preparation to automated welding-to ensure consistent quality and optimized production costs.

Rettek's main products include snow plow wear parts, rotor tips and carbide tips for VSI crushers, and HPGR carbide studs. The company's products are trusted by customers in more than ten countries, reflecting its strong reputation for quality, durability, and innovation.