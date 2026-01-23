Canada Invests An Additional JMD 32M In Jamaica Following Hurricane Melissa

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The High Commission of Canada to Jamaica on Thursday announced an additional investment of CAD $278,000 (approximately JMD 31.6 million) dedicated to education recovery, community peacebuilding, gender-based violence prevention, and inclusive development across the island.

The announcement was made at a spotlight event,“Rebuilding Futures: Education, Resilience and Community Action”, an event showcasing humanitarian and community-led initiatives across Jamaica funded through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI).

This is in addition to Canada's broader JMD 1.5 billion (CAD $13 million) humanitarian response and development assistance announced shortly after Hurricane Melissa, reflecting a steadfast commitment to restoring learning environments and empowering Jamaican communities through inclusive, locally led development.

The CFLI is supporting two humanitarian projects in addition to nine other community projects:

Humanitarian assistance – JMD 11.4 million (CAD $100,000):

In direct response to the educational disruptions caused by Hurricane Melissa, Canada has deployed CAD $100,000 in humanitarian funding to restore classrooms and student wellbeing:

“School in a Box” Programme: Implemented in partnership with EduFocal through the Save our Boys and Girls Foundation providing learning kits to 3,800 primary students in Western Jamaica.

Hurricane Educational Restart Initiative: Implemented by Project Star (Social Transformation and Renewal), equipping schools in Westmoreland and St. James with essential materials and psychosocial support for 630 students and 42 teachers.

Community-led initiatives – JMD 20.2 million (CAD $178,000):

Nourishing Minds (Christel House Jamaica) In St. Catherine, Christel House Jamaica is implementing the“Nourishing Minds” project with JMD 1.74 million (CAD $15,290) in funding. This initiative provides daily, nutritionally balanced meals to 59 Grade 7 students for 45 days to directly improve their academic focus and overall health.

Child Resiliency Programme (Violence Prevention Alliance) The Violence Prevention Alliance has been awarded JMD 2.85 million (CAD $25,000) to facilitate the“Child Resiliency Programme” at Mountain View Primary School in Kingston. This after-school intervention supports 25 high-risk Grade 4 children through literacy tutoring and life skills training, coupled with hot meals to help mitigate the effects of trauma.

Partnerships for Peace (Rotary Club of St. Andrew Education Foundation) The Rotary Club of St. Andrew Education Foundation is using a JMD 1.73 million (CAD $15,000) grant to launch“Partnerships for Peace” at Norman Manley High School. This project provides mediation and conflict-resolution training for 40 students, empowering them with the tools to resist local gang influence and build a safer school environment.

Mek Wi Reason: ADR in Schools (Fi We Children Foundation) With JMD 1.48 million (CAD $13,000) in support, the Fi We Children Foundation is institutionalizing Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) at Tarrant and Charlie Smith High Schools in Kingston. The project trains 100 students in mediation techniques and will contribute to the development of a national policy blueprint for conflict management in schools.

Voices for Peace (Unitas of Jamaica) With JMD 1.73 million (CAD $15,000), Unitas of Jamaica is spearheading“Voices for Peace,” a community-led initiative in Manchester designed to promote social cohesion. The project engages 500 residents through a dedicated community week featuring youth forums, town halls, and sports activities to strengthen local unity.

#YouthAgainstViolence (Jamaica Youth Advocacy Network) Supported by JMD 2.85 million (CAD $25,000), the Jamaica Youth Advocacy Network is leading the“#YouthAgainstViolence” campaign across six schools nationwide. This youth-led advocacy project has trained 350 young people in gender-based violence prevention, surveyed 500 youth on safety issues, and resulted in the creation of three peace murals.

Hands of Care (Circle of Care Jamaica) Circle of Care Jamaica is implementing the“Hands of Care” project with a JMD 2.85 million (CAD $25,000) grant to provide counseling and vocational training to 100 women and girls. This multi-parish initiative focuses on survivors of gender-based violence, including those within correctional facilities, to support their healing and economic reintegration.

YouthBridge: Mental Health & Economy (Brand New Start Foundation) The“YouthBridge” initiative, led by the Brand-New Start Foundation with JMD 2.85 million (CAD $25,000) in funding, addresses the intersection of mental health and economic stability. The project provides one-on-one therapy for 40 women while offering 60 participants specialized training in agro-processing and digital skills to enhance their livelihoods.

Youth-Led Climate Resilience (Jamaica 4-H Foundation) In St. Mary and St. Thomas, the Jamaica 4-H Foundation is using JMD 2.85 million (CAD $25,000) to empower 200 youth through climate-smart agriculture training. In addition to educational workshops, the project installs drip irrigation and rainwater harvesting systems at two local schools to build long-term environmental resilience.

“Education is a cornerstone of recovery and long-term resilience,” said H.E. Mark Berman, High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica.“Canada is proud to support Jamaican partners who are restoring learning environments, strengthening communities and ensuring that children and young people can continue their education safely and with dignity.”

The event brought together government officials, educators, civil society partners, students and community leaders to spotlight how locally driven solutions are helping schools and communities recover, rebuild and thrive.

