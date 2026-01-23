Epic Water Care: Hot Tub & Swim Spa Maintenance In Pineville, NC

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Hot Tub Cleaning in Pineville, NC"Exciting news for Pineville & South Charlotte residents! Epic Water Care brings expert hot tub and swim spa cleaning, chemical balancing, and full maintenance services to your backyard.

Epic Water Care, a specialized division focused on professional hot tub and swim spa water treatment under the Epic Hot Tubs & Swim Spas umbrella, has announced the expansion of its comprehensive cleaning, water care, and maintenance services to the Pineville, North Carolina area and surrounding communities.

This launch brings reliable, hassle-free spa upkeep directly to homeowners in Pineville and nearby regions within a 20-mile radius of the company's South Charlotte showroom at 618 N Polk Street, Pineville, NC 28134. With a team of trained technicians, Epic Water Care offers tailored service packages designed to keep hot tubs and swim spas crystal clear, balanced, and operating at peak performance year-round-eliminating the guesswork and effort often associated with DIY maintenance.

The new offerings include flexible Water Treatment & Maintenance Packages for both hot tubs and swim spas, available in three tiers: Basic (water treatment only), Pro (water treatment with maintenance), and Advanced (water treatment plus deep maintenance). Service frequencies range from weekly (52 visits per year) to every 4 weeks (13 visits per year), ensuring options for every schedule and budget.

For hot tubs, monthly pricing starts as low as $109 for monthly Basic visits, scaling up to $369 for weekly Advanced plans that include three annual drain & refills, a new filter, and a yearly purge. Swim spa packages begin at $179 monthly for Basic every-4-weeks service, with weekly Advanced options at $479, featuring two annual drain & refills, new filter, and purge.

Additional value includes optional add-ons such as one-time tutorials for new owners (starting at $99 for virtual sessions or $199 with chemical balancing), three-month training programs ($299), equipment replacements like UV bulbs or ozonators (starting at $199), full UV system upgrades ($399+), Gecko WiFi installation ($699), and specialized deep cleans or drain & refills. Basic and Pro customers receive 10% off spa filters, while Advanced plans include free filters. Pre-paid contracts unlock discounts up to 20% for 12-month commitments, and package subscribers benefit from prorated rates for extra visits.

"Pineville residents now have access to expert-level spa care without the hassle," noted a representative from Epic Water Care. "Our certified specialists handle everything from routine chemical balancing and cleaning to deep system purges, so owners can simply enjoy their hot tub or swim spa."

These services complement Epic Hot Tubs & Swim Spas' established presence in Pineville, where the showroom offers premium hot tubs, swim spas, and related products. For more details on packages, scheduling, or to arrange service in the Pineville area, visit epicwatercare or contact the team at the Pineville location (704-242-0000). Pricing is valid within the specified 20-mile service radius.