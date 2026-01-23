Golden Times Amusement Toys Launches New Product Line To Revolutionize Playgrounds And Outdoor Fitness Solutions

Wenzhou, China - Golden Times (Wenzhou Golden Times Amusement Toys Co., Ltd.), a leading manufacturer in the amusement equipment industry, is proud to announce the launch of its latest line of innovative playground equipment and outdoor fitness solutions. This new product range, which includes state-of-the-art outdoor playgrounds, fitness equipment, and mini plastic indoor playgrounds, aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality, durable, and engaging recreational solutions for various sectors, including schools, parks, residential communities, and theme parks.

Founded in 2003, Golden Times has established itself as a trusted name in the design, production, and sale of amusement equipment. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for its commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Golden Times has successfully exported thousands of products worldwide, making it a key player in the global market for amusement and recreational equipment.

A Comprehensive Range of Products for Every Need

Golden Times' product portfolio includes a diverse array of equipment designed to cater to a wide range of customers, from residential communities and schools to large amusement parks and fitness centers. The new product line is designed with children's physical and cognitive development in mind, offering a range of multi-functional playsets that encourage active play, social interaction, and creativity.

The key offerings in this new line include:



Outdoor Physical Training Playgrounds: These playgrounds are designed to promote physical fitness and motor skills development for children and adults alike. The equipment is built to withstand the elements and offer a fun and challenging environment for outdoor fitness.

Outdoor Playsets: Featuring swings, slides, climbing walls, and more, these playsets are perfect for residential communities, schools, and parks. They are designed to provide hours of entertainment and physical activity, helping children develop coordination, balance, and strength.

Indoor Playgrounds: Ideal for kindergartens, preschool facilities, and family entertainment centers, Golden Times' indoor playgrounds offer a safe and exciting environment for children to engage in imaginative play. These playgrounds include various elements like climbing structures, slides, tunnels, and interactive games.

Fitness Equipment: Designed for use in parks, sports clubs, and fitness centers, the outdoor fitness equipment promotes healthy living and physical fitness for all ages. These products are durable, easy to use, and designed to withstand outdoor conditions. Plastic Toys: In addition to playground equipment, Golden Times also manufactures a range of high-quality plastic toys for children, ensuring that both play and learning go hand in hand.

Global Expansion Strategy and Market Focus

As part of its global expansion strategy, Golden Times is focusing on increasing its presence in international markets. With a robust production capacity and a proven track record in delivering high-quality products, the company aims to attract new clients and expand its reach. The company's target clients include playground equipment wholesalers, kindergarten and preschool purchasing managers, school facilities management departments, community developers, theme park procurement teams, and sports clubs, among others.

Golden Times is also focused on penetrating emerging markets, especially in regions like the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. With the increasing demand for high-quality recreational equipment and fitness solutions, the company sees these markets as key growth areas for its business.

Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

At the heart of Golden Times' business philosophy is a commitment to customer satisfaction. The company prides itself on its ability to provide tailored solutions for each client, offering both OEM and ODM services to meet the specific needs of customers. With low minimum order quantities (MOQs) and flexible production capabilities, Golden Times is able to accommodate the unique requirements of clients, whether they are small retailers or large-scale developers.

"Customer satisfaction is our primary goal. We listen carefully to our clients' needs and deliver products that exceed their expectations. Our team of professional designers, managers, and sales staff work tirelessly to ensure that every piece of equipment we produce meets the highest standards of safety, durability, and functionality," said Terry Zou, the company's CEO.

The company also offers a full suite of post-sales services, including product consultation, price negotiation, contract signing, and fast delivery. Golden Times is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service at every stage of the process, ensuring that clients receive the support they need from initial inquiry to product installation.

Sustainable and Safe Play Solutions

Golden Times is committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The company uses eco-friendly materials in the production of its playgrounds and fitness equipment, ensuring that the products are safe for both users and the environment. All of the company's products meet international safety standards, and rigorous quality control measures are in place to ensure that every product is safe, durable, and long-lasting.

Looking Ahead

Golden Times continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the amusement equipment industry. As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its global footprint, the company plans to increase its participation in international trade shows and industry events to connect with potential clients and partners.

With its new product line and strong focus on customer satisfaction, Golden Times is poised to solidify its position as a leader in the global amusement equipment market.

For more information about Golden Times' new product offerings or to request a quote, visit or contact Terry Zou at or +86-177-6817-9896.

