People Of Determination Lead UAE's First Anti Plastic Awareness Film

Dubai, UAE - The Monk, a chain of restaurants in Dubai, has unveiled a powerful public awareness film supporting the Dubai Government's plastic ban directive-remarkably led by People of Determination, making it the first initiative of its kind in the UAE. The film anchors SHARE TO CARE by The Monk, a movement that unites sustainability, inclusion, and community action.

Written and directed by Binesh Babu Panicker, the film titled “Raising Awareness with Rising Spirits” places People of Determination at the forefront of environmental advocacy.

“This film proves that when the most inspiring voices lead the message, society listens. Our cast of People of Determination didn't just participate-they guided the narrative. It is a true embodiment of Reverse Inclusion, where they show us how to care for the planet and for one another,” said Binesh Babu Panicker, Director & Writer.

Director & Writer: Binesh Babu Panicker

Associate Director: Seebha Binesh

DOP & Editor: Abu Jiyadh (JAK Production)

Production Coordinator: Neena Raina

Camera Assistants: Akber Hamsa, Javad Amayur

Cast - People of Determination:

Varun Raina, Anushka Tandon, Raihan Mohammed Aslam, Johanna Jerry

Other Artists:

Lianda Leach, Pooja Bakyod

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1164 times

PR Category: Events & Entertainment

Posted on: Friday, January 23, 2026 6:45:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Football Fever: How Saudi is Becoming the World's Hottest De...