Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
People Of Determination Lead UAE's First Anti Plastic Awareness Film


2026-01-23 07:13:49
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE - The Monk, a chain of restaurants in Dubai, has unveiled a powerful public awareness film supporting the Dubai Government's plastic ban directive-remarkably led by People of Determination, making it the first initiative of its kind in the UAE. The film anchors SHARE TO CARE by The Monk, a movement that unites sustainability, inclusion, and community action.

Written and directed by Binesh Babu Panicker, the film titled “Raising Awareness with Rising Spirits” places People of Determination at the forefront of environmental advocacy.

“This film proves that when the most inspiring voices lead the message, society listens. Our cast of People of Determination didn't just participate-they guided the narrative. It is a true embodiment of Reverse Inclusion, where they show us how to care for the planet and for one another,” said Binesh Babu Panicker, Director & Writer.

Film Credits

Director & Writer: Binesh Babu Panicker
Associate Director: Seebha Binesh
DOP & Editor: Abu Jiyadh (JAK Production)
Production Coordinator: Neena Raina
Camera Assistants: Akber Hamsa, Javad Amayur

Cast - People of Determination:
Varun Raina, Anushka Tandon, Raihan Mohammed Aslam, Johanna Jerry

Other Artists:
Lianda Leach, Pooja Bakyod

Posted on: Friday, January 23, 2026 6:45:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)
