Lucira Jewelry Celebrates The Opening Of Its Third Store At Sky City Mall, Borivali East On 23Rd January

"With growing awareness around ethical and sustainable jewellery, our new Sky City Mall store allows us to serve customers seeking lab grown diamonds that combine modern design, quality certification, and long-term value."Lucira Jewelry, a trusted and fast-growing name in premium lab grown diamond jewellery, proudly announces the opening of its third retail store at Sky City Mall, Borivali East. With this new launch, Lucira Jewelry continues its journey of bringing certified, thoughtfully designed, and modern lab grown diamond jewellery to customers seeking a reliable and premium jewelry store in Borivali East.

Borivali East, Mumbai - 23rd January, 2026 - The opening of a Sky City Mall location is an important milestone for Lucira Jewelry in establishing its brand within the fast-growing eastern suburbs of Mumbai. Borivali East has emerged as a trendy area for many people to shop for lifestyle products and Sky City Mall is one of the finest destinations for shoppers seeking high-quality lifestyle and luxury products. Lucira Jewelry aims to provide a comfortable, luxurious and a welcoming environment where customers will feel at ease to shop for lab-created diamond jewellery as well as custom engagement rings.

The new Lucira Jewelry Store at Sky City Mall has been designed with a focus on creating an exceptional shopping experience. With a warm and welcoming environment, the store features design elements that strongly represent Lucira's intention of offering handcrafted jewellery, ethical sourcing and the most luxurious designs. Customers have the option of browsing through multiple sections, while also receiving the assistance of well-versed and well-trained jewellery consultants, due to the layout of the store and the arrangement of products and display cases.

Lucira Jewelry's Borivali East store showcases a comprehensive range of lab grown diamond jewellery for women and men. The collection includes diamond rings, certified solitaire rings, diamond necklaces, diamond bangles, diamond earrings, diamond mangalsutras, diamond nose pins, diamond kadas for men, light diamond bracelets, and diamond chains for men. Each piece has been designed to balance timeless appeal with modern aesthetics, making the collection suitable for daily wear, celebrations, weddings, and milestone moments.

For customers planning proposals and engagements, the store offers a dedicated selection of diamond rings for proposals in Borivali, including elegant solitaires and contemporary engagement ring designs. Lucira Jewelry is also known as a custom engagement ring store in Borivali, offering personalized consultations for customers who wish to create bespoke designs. With expert guidance from in-house designers, customers can collaborate on ring styles, diamond selection, and settings to create a truly meaningful piece.

A strong focus on trust and authenticity remains central to Lucira Jewelry's philosophy. At the Sky City Mall store, customers can shop confidently from a wide range of BIS hallmarked jewellery, GIA certified diamonds, and IGI certified diamonds. Each piece is backed by proper certification, reinforcing Lucira Jewelry's position as a trusted jewelry store in Borivali East. This emphasis on certification addresses the growing demand for transparency among customers searching for certified lab grown diamond jewellery in Mumbai.

Lucira Jewelry also caters to the rising interest in lab-grown diamond jewelry in Borivali. The Sky City Mall store features an extensive range of lab-grown diamond rings, earrings, solitaires, and necklaces, offering customers ethical and value-driven alternatives to mined diamonds. For buyers exploring lab-grown diamonds versus natural diamonds, store consultants provide clear information and comparisons to help customers make informed decisions. The collection includes accessible options for those seeking lab-grown diamonds under one lakh, making premium lab grown diamond jewellery more attainable for a wider audience.

Strategically located, the new store serves customers looking for jewellery near Borivali East, diamond jewellery near Western Express Highway, and jewellery stores near Borivali Railway Station and nearby metro stations. Sky City Mall's connectivity makes it a preferred destination for shoppers searching for jewellery stores open now in Borivali East and those visiting the mall for lifestyle shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Lucira Jewelry's expansion into Sky City Mall reflects its understanding of evolving customer preferences. Modern buyers seek not only beautiful jewellery but also a seamless and informative shopping experience. The Borivali East store focuses on education and guidance, helping customers understand aspects such as diamond quality, certification, pricing, and long-term value. Customers looking for clarity on diamond price per carat in Borivali or seeking reassurance about quality and authenticity will find knowledgeable support throughout their visit.

In addition to bridal and engagement jewellery, the store offers a wide selection of everyday and gifting jewellery. Customers searching for gift jewellery in Borivali East can choose from elegant earrings, pendants, bracelets, and rings that suit a variety of occasions. These collections cater to anniversaries, birthdays, festive celebrations, and personal milestones, reinforcing Lucira Jewelry's position as a versatile and premium jewelry store.

Speaking about the launch, a spokesperson from Lucira Jewelry said,“The opening of our third store at Sky City Mall, Borivali East, is an important step in our growth journey. Borivali East is a vibrant and rapidly developing area, and we see strong demand here for certified lab grown diamond jewellery, lab-grown diamonds, and custom engagement rings. This store allows us to offer a trusted, premium shopping experience in a location that is convenient for our customers.”

Lucira Jewelry has steadily built its reputation as one of the top jewellery brands in Borivali and Mumbai by focusing on quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The brand's collections appeal to customers seeking modern diamond jewellery designs, as well as those who prefer classic styles with enduring appeal. By blending craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities, Lucira Jewelry continues to attract both first-time buyers and experienced jewellery collectors.

The Sky City Mall store further strengthens Lucira Jewelry's presence among customers searching for the best diamond jewellery shop, top rated jewellers near Borivali, and a premium jewelry store in Borivali East. The brand's emphasis on certified products, transparent pricing, and personalized service has helped build long-term trust in a competitive jewellery market.

Lucira Jewelry also understands the importance of convenience and accessibility. The new store location allows customers to combine jewellery shopping with other lifestyle activities at Sky City Mall. Whether customers are visiting the mall for leisure or specifically searching for a jewellery store at Sky City Mall, the Lucira Jewelry outlet offers a destination that combines luxury with approachability.

As part of its commitment to customer-centric retail, Lucira Jewelry ensures that every visitor receives attentive service without pressure. The store environment encourages exploration, questions, and informed decision-making. This approach resonates with customers seeking a trusted jewelry store in Borivali East where transparency and guidance are prioritized.

The launch on 23rd January marks a new chapter for Lucira Jewelry as it continues to expand thoughtfully across Mumbai. The opening is expected to attract customers from Borivali East and surrounding areas who are actively searching for diamond jewellery shops near them, engagement ring stores, and lab-grown diamond jewellery in Borivali.

About Lucira Jewelry

Lucira Jewelry is a Mumbai-based jewellery brand specializing in lab-grown diamond jewelry, certified solitaires, and custom engagement rings. Known for its focus on BIS hallmarked jewellery, GIA and IGI certified diamonds, and modern design sensibilities, the brand has established itself as a trusted name among customers seeking premium jewellery. With multiple retail stores across Mumbai, Lucira Jewelry combines ethical sourcing, skilled craftsmanship, and personalized service to deliver a refined and reliable jewellery buying experience.

The brand continues to evolve with changing customer needs while remaining committed to quality, transparency, and trust. As Lucira Jewelry expands its retail footprint, it remains focused on serving customers looking for a premium and trusted jewelry store in Borivali East and across Mumbai.

