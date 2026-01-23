New Platform Bibleverses.Church Introduces AI-Powered Search To Help Users Explore Scripture

MENAFN - GetNews)"BibleVerses uses AI semantic search to help users find Bible verses by describing their emotions or life situations. Features include match percentage scores, curated topics, and public domain translations."BibleVerses launches with AI-powered semantic search that lets users describe their emotions or life situations in plain language to find relevant scripture - sparking debate about technology's role in faith.

LONDON, UK - In an age where artificial intelligence is transforming everything from healthcare to entertainment, a new website is bringing AI technology to an unexpected domain: Bible study. BibleVerses has launched with a semantic search feature that allows users to describe their emotions or life circumstances in plain language and receive matching scripture passages.

The platform's "Find Verses by Meaning" tool represents a departure from traditional keyword-based Bible searches. Instead of requiring users to know specific words or references, the AI-powered system understands context and meaning. A user searching "I'm feeling anxious about the future" might receive Jeremiah 29:11 or Philippians 4:6-7, along with relevance scores showing how closely each verse matches their query.

"We built this for people who know they need encouragement from scripture but don't know where to start looking," explained the site's developers. "Traditional concordances require you to already know the words you're searching for. Our approach meets people where they are emotionally."

The technology has already sparked discussion in faith communities. Some religious leaders have embraced the tool as a way to make scripture more accessible, particularly for younger generations comfortable with AI assistants. Others have expressed reservations about algorithmic approaches to spiritual guidance.

Key features of BibleVerses include:



AI-powered semantic search that understands emotional context

Match percentage scores showing verse relevance

Curated topic collections covering anxiety, grief, hope, relationships, and 20+ life themes

Full Bible reading with chapter context

"Help me understand this verse" explanatory feature Mobile-friendly progressive web app installable on any device

The website uses public domain Bible translations including the King James Version and Open English Bible, making it freely accessible without licensing restrictions.

Whether AI has a place in spiritual practice remains a matter of personal conviction, but BibleVerses represents a growing trend of technology designed to support rather than replace traditional faith practices.

For more information, visit bibleverses.