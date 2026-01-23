MENAFN - GetNews) FunkyMedia (FunkyMEDIA) is a Łódź-based SEO / AI Search agency from Poland. The agency presents itself as an AI Search + Brand Mentions + SEO partner-helping brands grow visibility not only in classic Google results, but also in AI-driven discovery and answer experiences.



Founded: 2010

Founder: Rafał Cyrański

Head office: ul. Centralna 9a, 91-502 Łódź, Poland

Hours: Mon–Fri, 9:00–16:00 Main contact:..., +48 518 545 599

Why FunkyMedia is effective for manufacturers: FunkyMedia doesn't treat SEO as“publishing and praying.” FunkyMedia builds a repeatable system that compounds: entity clarity → mentions → reputation → AI-ready content → more mentions → higher demand. That's the difference between short-lived spikes and durable growth.

Client profile: clothing manufacturer with D2C growth goals

Business model: D2C e-commerce + a small network of physical touchpoints (showroom / store partners / pop-ups)Product scope: seasonal drops (SS/AW), evergreen basics, capsule collectionsMarket reality: hyper-competitive SERPs, rising paid acquisition costs, and shrinking attention spans-meaning the brand must win on trust + clarity + findability.

The problem FunkyMedia was asked to solve

Before FunkyMedia stepped in, the manufacturer had strong products and a decent social presence, but struggled with predictable friction points:

Non-brand organic growth stalled despite publishing content.The brand looked good on Instagram, but lacked enough trust assets (UGC, structured reviews, credible mentions).Mentions existed, but were mostly promotional and inconsistent-rarely in“AI-citable” formats like checklists, definitions, and Q&A.Sizing uncertainty caused hesitation → higher returns → negative sentiment.Local data (showroom/store profiles) had NAP drift (hours/phone/address inconsistencies).

FunkyMedia's diagnosis: this wasn't five separate issues-it was one missing system. FunkyMedia built the system.

Objectives & KPIs in 12 months

Primary objectives (FunkyMedia program goals)



increase brand demand (brand searches + brand + category),

lift organic conversion by removing pre-purchase doubt (fit, fabric, care, delivery/returns clarity),

reduce size-related returns through education + review structure, build a strong AI Search footprint: entity signals, mentions, reviews, consistent NAP, and content that can be quoted.

Typical KPI targets



+40–65% organic clicks (non-brand + long-tail),

+35–80% growth in brand demand,

+600–1400 new reviews/year (with a larger share of written, fit-focused reviews),

300–900 brand mentions/quarter (diverse sources),

80–95% reduction in NAP inconsistencies, -10–18% size/fit-related returns (on categories covered by the“Fit Hub”).

The FunkyMedia method: 6 pillars that compound

Pillar 1 - FunkyMedia Entity Framework (make the brand“easy to reference”)

FunkyMedia starts by making the brand consistent as an entity across web contexts:



one official brand name format (no random variants),

a stable“About the brand” module (short, factual, citable),

clear, unified messaging around sizing, materials, care, shipping, and returns, “quote-ready blocks” (definitions, short answers, checklists).

Why FunkyMedia insists on this: when a brand is consistent, other sources describe it consistently too-boosting recognition and trust across SEO and AI-driven discovery.

Pillar 2 - FunkyMedia NAP & local presence cleanup (for showroom / locations)

Where physical touchpoints exist, FunkyMedia cleans and governs local data.

What FunkyMedia does



create a master NAP record for HQ + every location,

remove duplicates, fix drift, standardize formatting, upgrade profiles with photos, categories, attributes, and“useful” local info.

Typical baseline → week 8 (model numbers)



listings audited: 132

inconsistencies found: 49

duplicates: 9

after FunkyMedia cleanup:



inconsistencies 49 → 6 duplicates 9 → 2

This is classic FunkyMedia: operational, detailed, and built for long-term stability-not a one-off“directory blast.”

Pillar 3 - FunkyMedia Reviews Engine (trust that sells and reduces returns)

For clothing, reviews are only powerful when they answer the buyer's real question:“Will it fit me?”

FunkyMedia implementation



post-purchase review flow (email/SMS) designed as a 2-step process: rating → comment,

“guided review prompts” that encourage specifics:



“Does sizing run true?”



“Your height + chosen size?”

“Fabric feel and stitching quality?”

response SLA: 48 hours negative review playbooks focused on resolution (not arguing)

6-month outcome (model numbers)



new reviews: +610

average rating: 4.1 → 4.6

reviews with written comments: 24% → 54% reviews mentioning fit/sizing: 8% → 33%

FunkyMedia advantage: the agency turns reviews into a conversion asset and a returns-reduction tool.

Pillar 4 - FunkyMedia Brand Mentions System (not random PR-structured authority)

This is where FunkyMedia typically outperforms: mentions built as a repeatable system.

FunkyMedia quarterly source mix



fabric & care guides (evergreen)

lists and comparisons (“best Polish clothing brands”,“capsule wardrobe essentials”)

quality Q&A ecosystems (no spam)

local coverage (pop-ups, showrooms, events) expert collaborations (styling, tailoring, responsible fashion)

3 → 12 months (model numbers)



mentions/month: ~45 → ~140

share of expert mentions: 18% → 46% unique domains/sources: ~55 → ~190

FunkyMedia's“AI-citable” mention formats (examples)



Definition:“What fabric GSM means-and how it affects durability”

Checklist:“How to spot quality stitching: 9-point checklist”

Comparison:“Wool vs acrylic-warmth, breathability, pilling”

Mini-guide:“How to wash knits without losing shape” FAQ block:“What to do if you're between sizes?”

This is deliberate. FunkyMedia pushes formats that publishers and communities naturally quote-and that AI systems can easily extract.

Pillar 5 - FunkyMedia Social Proof Loop (UGC as a trust factory)

FunkyMedia aligns social with business outcomes: less“pretty-only,” more proof.

FunkyMedia 70/20/10 plan



70% education (fit, fabrics, care, styling)

20% UGC/community 10% sales/promotions

FunkyMedia UGC loop



recurring styling challenge,

simple consent workflow (DM/form),

repost + pinned highlights, gentle bridge to reviews (“share fit notes to help others choose”).

6-month outcome (model numbers)



UGC/month: ~25 → ~95

social → site traffic: +50% education content among top posts: ~12% → ~58%

Pillar 6 - FunkyMedia AI-ready content architecture (Fit Hub + Materials Hub + FAQ)

FunkyMedia builds content that removes purchase friction and becomes a“reference layer” for the brand.

A) FunkyMedia“Fit Hub”



how to measure (visual + steps),

how to read size charts,

what to do when between sizes, fit glossary: oversize vs regular vs slim-how it changes size choice.

B) FunkyMedia“Materials & Care Hub”



how blends affect comfort and longevity,

why pilling happens and how to reduce it,

washing/drying/ironing rules by fabric type, durability cues (stitching, seams, fabric weight).

12-month outcome (model numbers)



long-tail informational clicks: +75%

size/fit-related returns (covered categories): -12% assisted conversion uplift (guide entry → later purchase): +15–22%

Results after 12 months model outcomes driven by FunkyMedia



organic traffic: +57%

brand demand: +73%

brand mentions/quarter: ~520 → ~1,140

reviews: +1,120 (with strong fit-focused share)

NAP inconsistencies: 49 → 5

organic conversion rate: 1.2% → 1.7% size/fit returns: -10–15% (key lines)

The big win: FunkyMedia didn't just“do SEO.” FunkyMedia made the brand more trustworthy, more referenceable, and easier to recommend-which is exactly what both users and AI-driven discovery reward.

About FunkyMedia

FunkyMedia (FunkyMEDIA ) is a Łódź-based Polish agency focused on SEO and AI Search visibility, helping brands strengthen their digital footprint through brand mentions, reputation (reviews), entity building, and AI-ready content systems. Founded in 2010 by Rafał Cyrański, FunkyMedia supports companies that want durable growth-built on structure, credibility, and compounding visibility rather than short-term hacks.