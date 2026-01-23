Intetics Announces“FIND AI 360” Webinar Exploring Practical AI Adoption For Enterprises

Intetics, a global technology company specializing in software engineering and digital transformation, announced today a live webinar, “FIND AI 360: AI Readiness and Roadmap Planning” taking place on February 12, 2026.

While it is relatively easy for organizations to start AI pilots, scaling those initiatives into sustainable, enterprise-wide solutions remains a significant challenge. This webinar is designed to address that gap by sharing a proven methodology for moving from experimentation to production at scale.

The session will be hosted by Pavlo Yalovol, VP of Innovation at Intetics, together with Katherine Shilova, Chief Revenue Officer at Intetics. They will present a practical framework for assessing AI readiness, prioritizing high-impact use cases, and avoiding common failure points that prevent AI initiatives from scaling successfully.

Many organizations have experimented with AI through limited pilots, automation initiatives, or vendor-led prototypes. However, turning those early efforts into measurable business outcomes requires clear readiness assessment, disciplined use of case selection, and structured execution.

During the webinar, participants will learn how to:

. Assess organization-wide AI readiness across data, infrastructure, skills, leadership, and use cases,

. Identify and prioritize AI initiatives with the highest potential business impact,

. Avoid common technical, organizational, and governance-related barriers to scaling.

The session will introduce an industry-agnostic methodology, supported by practical tools and examples applicable to organizations at early and mid-stage AI maturity levels.

All registered attendees will receive downloadable materials, including:

. An AI Readiness Assessment Checklist

. A Pilot-to-Production Roadmap Template

. A Pilot Planning Worksheet

The webinar is intended for executives, department heads, innovation and digital transformation leaders, and technical managers responsible for AI implementation or data strategy.

Webinar Details:

. Date: February 12, 2026

. Time: 1:00 PM ET | 10:00 AM PST | 7:00 PM CET

. Format: Live webinar with Q&A

Secure your spot (and your bonus) here.