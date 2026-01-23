Zynova Tech Launches the Title Industry's First Automated Workshare Platform for Compliant, Multi-Jurisdictional Order Flow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A purpose-built infrastructure that automates compliant workshare, enforces licensing logic, and modernizes national title order routing.

Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynova Tech LLC today launched Zynova, the first-of-its-kind proprietary workshare platform in the title insurance industry, specifically engineered to allow licensed title agents to safely and compliantly receive and process orders from unlicensed agents and other sources.

In an industry where concerns about regulatory compliance-particularly under RESPA and state licensing laws-have long deterred workshare arrangements involving unlicensed participants, Zynova addresses these risks head-on. Compliance is not an add-on; it is fundamentally baked into the platform's design, with automated checks, secure routing, and built-in safeguards that ensure every order adheres to federal and state regulations while enabling licensed agents to expand their reach and handle increased volume.

A major national underwriter has selected Zynova as the technology solution for onboarding its network of licensed agents, who will be using the platform to facilitate compliant workshare and manage orders from diverse sources.

“Professionals in title insurance understand the real risks of non-compliant workshare, and that's exactly why we built Zynova differently,” said Allen, CEO of Zynova Tech.“Our platform removes the fear by embedding compliance at every step-automated regulatory verification, secure order intake, and full auditability-so licensed agents can confidently accept and process orders from unlicensed sources without exposure to RESPA violations or licensing issues. This major underwriter's selection confirms that Zynova delivers the secure, reliable solution the industry has been waiting for.”

Alok Datta, Chairman of Zynova Tech, added:“This launch is just the starting point. In the future, AI will be deeply integrated throughout the system to automate routine compliance checks, enhance accuracy in order routing, and further streamline processes-making high-volume, compliant workshare even more efficient.”

Key platform features include:

. Built-in Compliance Engine - Automated regulatory checks and safeguards ensure full adherence to RESPA, state licensing requirements, and other applicable laws for orders from unlicensed sources.

. Secure Order Intake & Routing - Licensed agents receive orders compliantly, with end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and 99.9% uptime.

. Advanced Workshare Tools - Streamlined file sharing, coordination, and transaction management between licensed professionals.

. Audit-Ready Design - Every step is traceable, providing peace of mind in a highly regulated environment.

Zynova is currently focused on delivering secure, compliant workshare for underwriter agent networks, enabling licensed agents to grow their business through expanded order sources. In the near future, the company will build its Elite 350 Network-an invitation-only group of 350 top-performing licensed title agencies selected through a rigorous 50-point vetting process emphasizing compliance, performance, and excellence.

Licensed title agents, real estate professionals, lenders, law firms, and underwriters interested in the platform or future opportunities are invited to visit to request access or contact the team.

Zynova was founded by Allen Solomon, Alok Datta, and Sam Verma and Collin Schweiker, a team dedicated to revolutionizing the title industry through innovation and excellence.

About Zynova Tech LLC

Zynova Tech LLC is a real estate technology company focused on modernizing the title insurance industry through purpose-built, compliance-first platforms. Designed to operate within the realities of multi-jurisdictional regulation, Zynova's infrastructure enables secure, rule-driven collaboration while preserving the integrity of licensed operations. Zynova serves underwriters, title agencies, lenders, and elite networks of title professionals seeking reliable, scalable solutions for compliant order flow and national execution. By prioritizing regulatory discipline, operational trust, and performance at scale, Zynova provides the structural foundation required to support confident closings across markets.

