WEF 2024: India's Semiconductor, AI Ambitions Get Global Endorsement

Global Confidence in India's Tech Journey

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that India received strong endorsement from global industry leaders during his engagements at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, particularly in the areas of semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"The semiconductor round table, where all the big leaders of the semiconductor world were present, showed confidence in India's journey so far, and they would like to contribute to our journey in every way," the minister said.

"The AI leaders were very excited at the R & D happening in our country and the models which are getting developed and the entire diversity of our country is a major factor by which India's AI capabilities will grow to a different level," he further told.

Ashwini Vaishnaw is in Veldhoven, Netherlands, a visit that he said is aimed at understanding advanced technologies and strengthening collaboration, calling it a major opportunity for India.

Key Partnerships and Investments

On Thursday, sharing his experience on visit to WEF in Davos, the minister said global confidence in India's growth trajectory and technology ambitions was strongly evident at the WEF Annual Meeting, which was held from January 19-23.

Sharing updates from Davos, the minister posted on X that multinational logistics major Maersk is actively engaging with India to enhance logistics infrastructure spanning shipping, ports, railways, and semiconductor materials, underscoring India's rising role in global supply chains.

Industrial technology firm Honeywell is partnering with India on railway modernisation and has expressed strong interest in expanding its manufacturing footprint in the country.

"Maersk is actively engaging with India in enhancing logistics infrastructure across shipping, ports, & railways, and semiconductor materials. Honeywell is partnering with India in railway modernisation. It is keen to expand manufacturing operations in India," Vaishnaw posted on X.

