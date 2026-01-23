Bitgo IPO Debuts On NYSE With Yzi Labs Investment

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) BitGo Holdings priced its initial public offering at $18 per share on January 21, 2026, raising $212.8 million. The company debuted on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BTGO the next day.

YZi Labs announced a strategic investment in the BitGo IPO, highlighting regulated crypto infrastructure.

How BitGo's Market Debut Unfolded

Shares of BitGo Holdings opened at $22.43, a 24.6 percent premium over the IPO price. They reached an intraday high of $24.50 before closing at $18.49, up 2.7 percent.

The offering sold 11.8 million shares, above the marketed range of $15 to $17. It valued the company at about $2.08 billion on a fully diluted basis.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup led the underwriting. BitGo granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to 1.77 million more shares.

This marks the first major crypto-related IPO of 2026, following regulatory shifts in 2025 that boosted institutional adoption.

BitGo, founded in 2013, provides custody, staking, and stablecoin services. It holds over $82 billion in assets under protection for more than 5,100 institutions across 100 countries.

The firm reported net income of $35.3 million for the first nine months of 2025. Its focus on compliant infrastructure sets it apart from trading-dependent peers.

What YZi Labs' Investment Means for Crypto Infrastructure

YZi Labs, rebranded from Binance Labs and led by Changpeng Zhao, did not disclose the investment size. The firm manages a $10 billion portfolio and views BitGo as key to onboarding the next trillion dollars in capital.

The move aligns with YZi Labs' bets on regulated platforms. It has backed projects like Polygon and Aptos.

BitGo's unblemished security record and national bank charter, approved in December 2025, appeal to institutions wary of crypto risks.

Analysts see the IPO as a test of market appetite for infrastructure plays amid bitcoin's recent selloff. Bitcoin traded near $90,000 on January 23, down from peaks above $100,000 in 2025.

Unlike volatile stablecoin issuers, BitGo's fee-based model offers stability. It custodies assets for spot crypto ETFs, bridging traditional finance and digital assets.