Kashmir Gets Snow, Srinagar Gets Memes

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)While much of Kashmir has been draped in a fresh blanket of snow over the past few days, Srinagar continues to wait for what many residents call the season's defining moment. From north to south Kashmir, several districts have recorded significant snowfall, disrupting daily life and bringing the familiar winter stillness. The summer capital, however, has largely missed out, except for a few pockets on its outskirts.

Residents in parts of uptown Srinagar, including Humhama, woke up to a modest spell of snowfall measuring a couple of inches, offering a fleeting glimpse of winter. Across most neighbourhoods of the city, however, the much-anticipated snowfall remains elusive, leaving Srinagarites both hopeful and restless.

“Every winter, snowfall is what truly announces the season for us,” said Umar Farooq, a resident of Rajbagh.“When we see snow in other districts and nothing here, it feels like Srinagar has been left out. We are still waiting.”

For many, snowfall is not just a weather event but an emotional marker that shapes winter routines, childhood memories, and the rhythm of the city.“Snow changes the mood of Srinagar,” said Nighat Ara from Hawal.“Even a few inches bring joy, especially for children. This year, we keep checking the sky and weather updates.”

In Humhama, where light snowfall did settle briefly, residents described it as a teaser rather than the real thing.“It was nice while it lasted, but it melted quickly,” said Ghulam Muhammad, a local shopkeeper.“We thought the city would finally get proper snowfall, but it stopped.”

Anantnag town in south Kashmir also largely remained aloof from heavy snowfall, even as surrounding areas recorded substantial accumulation.

The absence of snow has also turned Srinagar into the subject of online humour. Social media platforms have been flooded with memes, jokes, and sarcastic posts capturing the city's collective impatience. Users have shared images of snow-covered districts across Kashmir alongside bare Srinagar streets, poking fun at the city's luck this winter.

WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram have become informal weather forums, where screenshots of forecasts mix with humour and frustration. For many young residents, memes have emerged as a way to process disappointment while keeping the winter spirit alive.

One video circulating widely online shows a man selling snow in Srinagar, loading chunks onto a load carrier and claiming it was brought from Sonamarg. He is seen offering the snow at Rs 100 per kilogram, drawing laughter, disbelief, and sharp humour from viewers.