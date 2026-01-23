MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) William Lerner, iPark CEO, Continues Company-Wide Push Toward Full Paperless Operations as Part of Long-Term Sustainability Strategy

January 23, 2026 11:25 AM EST | Source: Honest Media, LLC

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - iPark CEO and President William Lerner has reaffirmed his long-standing commitment to transforming the company's operations into a fully paperless ecosystem-an initiative that has been steadily progressing over recent years. This ongoing transition reflects iPark's broader sustainability mission and its dedication to reducing environmental impact through modern, eco-conscious business practices.







iPark CEO and President Billy Lerner has reaffirmed his long-standing commitment to transforming the company's operations into a fully paperless ecosystem.

Bill Lerner's push toward paperless operations has already reshaped much of the company's internal and customer-facing processes. By replacing traditional paperwork with streamlined digital systems, iPark continues to significantly reduce its carbon footprint. Studies show that digital processing can cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to, underscoring the meaningful environmental impact of iPark's continued shift away from paper.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with Billy Lerner's vision of marrying technological innovation with responsible corporate stewardship. For iPark, going paperless is not only beneficial for the planet-it also enhances day-to-day efficiency, reduces waste, and creates a more seamless experience for customers and staff alike.

iPark's environmental efforts extend far beyond its digital transition. Under William Lerner's leadership, the company has steadily expanded its network of electric vehicle charging ports across numerous locations throughout New York City. This investment supports the growing EV community while reinforcing iPark's role in promoting greener urban transportation.1

The company's continued focus on sustainability reflects its belief that environmentally responsible practices and operational efficiency can work hand in hand. From modernized payment systems to energy-conscious facility upgrades, iPark 's initiatives exemplify Bill Lerner's dedication to building a more sustainable future for the parking industry.







By pursuing a fully paperless operation, Billy Lerner positions iPark as a forward-thinking leader in sustainability.

By pursuing a fully paperless operation, Billy Lerner positions iPark as a forward-thinking leader in sustainability. The company's ongoing efforts not only reduce waste and preserve natural resources but also set a model for how urban service providers can meaningfully contribute to environmental progress.

Further information about iPark's comprehensive range of parking solutions can be found via their website .

1. iPark. "Go Green." ipark, 2024, go-green/. Accessed 12 January 2026.

Email: ... - 855-472-7569

Website:

SOURCE: iPark NYC

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Honest Media, LLC