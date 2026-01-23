Share Of Ukrainian-Made Weapons In Procurement Rises To 82% Ministry Of Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by the Ministry of Defense press service.

“The volume of procurement from domestic manufacturers reached nearly UAH 430 billion, and the share of Ukrainian producers in the lethal equipment category in 2025 amounted to 82%. Focusing on the domestic market allows manufacturers to scale up, implement innovations more quickly, and supply the military with solutions tailored to the real needs of the front line, while also reducing dependence on external suppliers,” said Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the DOT.

According to the statement, the share of imported military-purpose goods decreased over the year from 54% to 18%, creating conditions for the sustainable development of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that in 2026 the DOT plans to further improve its procurement approach. Additional criteria will be taken into account when contracting suppliers, including production localization and diversification of supply.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the DOT has begun announcing the first categories of clothing and equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2026, including headgear, summer and winter footwear, uniform elements, and personal protective equipment.

Photo: Ministry of Defense