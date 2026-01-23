Novus Beauty Launches New Line Of Peptide Skincare Packed With Skin-Loving Ingredients

MENAFN - GetNews) Novus Beauty is known for gentle and powerful skincare made for real skin, delivering honest results. The company continues this tradition with its new range of peptide skincare products designed to nourish, calm, and support the skin.







Novus Beauty recently announced the launch of a new line of peptide skincare products crafted to refine and refresh the skin's appearance. Every product in the Peptide Skincare Collection is loaded with high-performance peptide complexes, which are the building blocks of youthful, resilient skin. The formulas also feature skin-loving ingredients, including nourishing botanicals, antioxidants, and hydrators, to restore the skin's natural strength and glow.

“Our Peptide Skincare Collection harnesses advanced bioactive peptides clinically proven to support collagen production, improve elasticity, and smooth visible fine lines and wrinkles,” Novus Beauty founders said.

What sets Novus Beauty's new collection apart from others is its versatility. The Peptide Skincare Collection is perfect for all skin types and especially suited to those seeking firmer, smoother, and more radiant skin. The new line includes products such as peptide moisturizers, collagen-boosting serums, and anti-wrinkle treatments that allow users to experience the science of youthful skin renewal.

Users love the new peptide skincare products from Novus Beauty, with many reporting results that include visible firming and plumping over time. The Retinol and Peptide Face Serum is already a bestseller, with many customers praising the fast results and lightweight, silky texture. With soothing ingredients like bisabolol and phospholipids alongside peptides and retinol, users can expect a face serum that refines the skin's texture and promotes radiance overnight in this effective addition to a daily nighttime routine.

Novus Beauty's Peptide Eye Cream is ideal for users looking to rejuvenate the eye area. The specialized formula, enriched with acetyl tetrapeptide-5 and sodium hyaluronate, effectively diminishes the appearance of puffiness while delivering deep hydration. The lightweight, non-greasy texture is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin.

“Unlock the power of peptides and elevate your skincare routine with advanced formulas designed for visible, long-term results,” Novus Beauty representatives said.

The new collection's Peptide Moisturizer offers a unique blend of antioxidant-rich cranberry extract and rejuvenating peptides that target the signs of aging while delivering deep hydration. The formula also contains botanical extracts such as neem, moringa, aloe vera, and witch hazel, which support overall skin health while providing gentle hydration and skin comfort.

The peptide collection also includes a peptide hair growth serum that delivers a powerful blend of peptides and natural botanical extracts for superior cosmetic hair care. The serum supports the appearance of thicker, more voluminous hair while nourishing the scalp and contributing to smoother, healthier-looking hair.

