Roveriq Introduces Ava, The AI Voice Assistant For Stayntouch Hotels That Answers Calls, Manages Reservations, And Elevates The Guest Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- roverIQ has launched Ava, an AI-powered voice assistant built exclusively for hotels using StayNTouch as their property management system. The new solution addresses a critical operational challenge facing the hospitality industry as hotels miss up to 62% of incoming calls, resulting in lost bookings and diminished guest satisfaction.

Unlike generic call center solutions, Ava operates directly within the StayNTouch PMS with certified integration access to real-time room availability, rates, and reservation data. The voice assistant handles guest inquiries and completes bookings 24/7 without placing callers on hold or sending them to voicemail. This PMS-native approach enables hotels to capture revenue from after-hours and peak-period calls while front desk teams focus on in-person guest service.

The launch comes as the hospitality industry continues grappling with significant staffing constraints. According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, 65% of surveyed hotels reported staffing shortages at the end of 2024, with front desk roles representing 26% of unfilled positions. Hotels are attempting to fill an average of six to seven open positions per property while managing increased call volumes during recovery periods.

" Hotels="" built="" their="" reputations="" on="" personal="" service,="" but="" the="" reality="" is="" that="" most="" properties="" physically="" cannot="" answer="" every="" call="" that="" comes="" in,"="" said="" Alex="" Hickman,="" co-founder="" of="" roverIQ.="" "Front="" desk="" teams="" are="" juggling="" check-ins,="" guest="" requests,="" and="" phone="" calls="" simultaneously.="" We="" built="" Ava="" to="" handle="" the="" routine="" voice="" interactions="" so="" hotel="" staff="" can="" be="" fully="" present="" with="" the="" guests="" standing="" in="" front="" of="" />

The AI voice assistant was designed specifically for hospitality operations rather than adapted from generic business applications. Ava engages callers with natural conversation, answers common questions about amenities and policies, provides accurate pricing based on real-time availability, and processes reservations directly into StayNTouch. The system operates around the clock, ensuring hotels capture booking opportunities during evening hours and weekends when many properties operate with reduced staffing.

Industry investment in AI voice technology has accelerated significantly. The hospitality AI sector grew from $15.69 billion in 2024 to a projected $20.47 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 30.5%. More than 70% of hotel executives now prioritize AI investment as operational demands intensify. Early adopters of voice AI technology in hospitality report 80% reductions in missed calls and guest satisfaction scores increasing by 27%.

roverIQ achieved StayNTouch certification prior to launch, validating the security and reliability of its PMS integration. This certification ensures Ava can access necessary reservation data while maintaining data protection standards required in hospitality operations. The integration allows the voice assistant to provide accurate responses without requiring manual updates or separate databases that can become outdated.

"Generic AI voice bots fail in hospitality because they lack access to the information guests actually need," Hickman explained. "Can I get a king bed on Thursday? Do you have availability for three nights? What's the rate? Those questions require real-time PMS data. We chose to build exclusively for StayNTouch users so we could deliver that level of accuracy and integration depth rather than creating a shallow solution that works nowhere particularly well."

Hotels implementing Ava maintain full control over the guest experience, with customization options for voice personality, scripting parameters, and escalation protocols. The system identifies complex requests or upset callers that require human attention and transfers those calls appropriately. This human-in-the-loop approach ensures AI enhances rather than replaces the personalized service that defines hospitality.

The company is currently serving hotels across the United States and working directly with early customers to refine the product based on real-world operational feedback. roverIQ operates as a hands-on partner during implementation, tailoring voice workflows to individual property needs and service standards.

Visit roveriq to learn more about how Ava helps hotels capture more bookings and deliver consistent guest service.

About roverIQ

roverIQ provides AI-powered voice solutions purpose-built for the hospitality industry. The company's flagship product, Ava, is a voice assistant designed specifically for hotels using StayNTouch as their property management system. Through certified PMS integration, roverIQ enables hotels to answer guest calls 24/7, manage reservations in real time, and allow front desk teams to focus on in-person hospitality. The company is based in the United States and serves hotels nationwide.

