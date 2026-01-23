From Feathers To Fascinators: How Dubai World Cup Style Has Evolved

For the past 25 years, Kim Fletcher has been a familiar presence at the Dubai World Cup. This year, the Australian milliner was among several world-renowned designers who travelled to Dubai for Fashion Friday 's curated millinery exhibition, which showcased striking statement headpieces. Reflecting on her long association with the event, Fletcher said the style and sophistication of racegoers in the emirate had evolved dramatically over the years.

“When I first started coming to Dubai, people were often wearing feathers stuck to a headband,” she recalled.“Mostly because there weren't people with the expertise to make hats. So the racegoers tried their best to replicate what they'd seen on television at the Royal Ascot or such races. However, now you have global milliners who come to Dubai and several milliners in Dubai itself.”

She was speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Fashion Friday event on January 23 at the Meydan racecourse. Her creations took a place of pride at the millinery exhibition at Concourse 3.

She added that racegoers in Dubai today were very particular about their fascinators and headpieces, and coordinated them with their outfits. She has several regular customers in the emirate, and she has already begun working with clients for the Dubai World Cup.“For some, the process began in December,” she said.“They have ideas of what they want, and we collaborate to create something that is unique and injects the customer's personality into the headpiece. For others, they get in touch with me two weeks before the race, and I do for them what I can.”

The Dubai World Cup, which will take place on March 28 this year, is one of the most keenly awaited events in the sporting and social calendar of the UAE. It is the penultimate event of the racing calendar, which began in November 2025.

Unique race

According to Fletcher, the Dubai World Cup offers a unique opportunity to fashionistas. With spectacular prize pools for the best-dressed attendees, the social aspect of the race is very well-attended.“There is a category of best traditional outfit at the races, and Dubai is one of the only places in the world that does it,” she said.“This place is such a melting pot, and it's lovely to see so many cultural outfits. It's so inclusive, and for me, that's the section that I really enjoy watching.”

She added that another aspect she particularly enjoys is the way the event transitions from afternoon into evening.“In most parts of the world, racing is a daytime event,” she said.“In Dubai, it starts in the afternoon and carries on into the evening. When designing headpieces, you have to keep that in mind-they need to look good in daylight as well as under evening lights.”

For Kim, the foray into millinery was accidental. She was struggling with work-life balance after giving birth to her child in 1990, when she saw an advertisement in the newspaper for a millinery course. As her husband was someone who owned racehorses, she regularly went to the Melbourne Cup.“When I saw the ad, I thought at least I would have a nice hat to wear to the races,” she said. The rest is history.