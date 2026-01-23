CDS Releases Military Quantum Mission Framework To Drive Advanced Technologies In Armed Forces

MENAFN - KNN India)Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Thursday released the Military Quantum Mission Policy Framework, outlining a policy and implementation roadmap for the adoption of quantum technologies across the Armed Forces.

The framework seeks to integrate four core areas quantum communication, quantum computing, quantum sensing and metrology, and quantum materials and devices into the tri-services to prepare for future operational requirements.

The document sets out a structured approach to achieving synergy in the application of quantum technologies within the defence ecosystem, while aligning military efforts with the National Quantum Mission, of which the Armed Forces are a stakeholder.

It provides an indicative roadmap and policy guidance for incorporating these emerging technologies through coordinated efforts of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Emphasising the defence relevance of quantum technologies, the framework identifies milestones and objectives to be pursued through civil–military collaboration, supported by dedicated governance mechanisms involving multiple government sectors.

It also highlights the importance of jointness and integration among the services to enable effective assimilation of these technologies and enhance preparedness for future battlefields.

(KNN Bureau)

