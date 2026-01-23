PLASTINDIA 2026 To Showcase India's Sustainable Plastics Innovation And Global Trade Potential

MENAFN - KNN India)The world's largest international plastics exhibition PLASTINDIA 2026 will be held from February 5–10, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The six-day triennial event is expected to host over 2,000 exhibitors and attract more than 6 lakh visitors from India and abroad.

PLASTINDIA 2026 will serve as a platform connecting Indian manufacturers with global buyers, investors, and technology partners. The exhibition will showcase innovations in plastic films, industrial parts, and specialty polymers, and further boost India's exports.

Focus on Policy, Innovation, and Startups

The exhibition will feature high-impact initiatives, including a CEO Conclave to drive policy dialogue, and a Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM) to facilitate structured one-to-one interactions between Indian exhibitors and international buyers.

A Startup Search Initiative, developed with IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, will highlight emerging ventures and innovation in the sector.

Adding an experiential dimension, PLASTINDIA 2026 will feature a 20,000 sq. ft. Open Air Museum showcasing the responsible role of plastics through sculptures, interactive installations, and themed zones.

Sustainability at the Core

“PLASTINDIA 2026 is being organised as a 100 percent zero-waste exhibition, reflecting a modern, responsible, and globally competitive Indian plastics industry,” said Alok Tibrewala, Chairman, National Executive Committee, PLASTINDIA 2026.

He noted that the industry is undergoing a transformation driven by infrastructure, housing, and digital initiatives, with plastics playing an increasingly important role in sectors such as space, semiconductors, and defence.

Tibrewala emphasised the exhibition's commitment to recycling, circularity, and environmental impact, aligning with national priorities under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

PLASTINDIA 2026 aims not only to showcase India's manufacturing capabilities but also to position the country as a global leader in sustainable plastics production and innovation, highlighting the sector's potential in meeting global demand responsibly.

Plastic Industry on Growth Path

India's plastics industry is on a strong growth trajectory, with the domestic market valued at USD 26.5 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 44.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11 percent.

“This growth is being driven by large-scale infrastructure programmes and accelerating consumer demand across packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and healthcare, Packaging alone accounts for nearly 42 percent of the plastics market, supported by rapid e-commerce expansion, underlining the plastics industry's critical role in modern commerce,” said Ravish Kamath, President, PlastIndia Foundation.

Plastic exports are expected to double from USD 10 billion in 2025 to USD 20 billion by 2027, underscoring India's rising prominence in the global plastics value chain.

(KNN Bureau)