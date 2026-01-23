CDP Once Again Recognizes Sofidel's Environmental Commitment

MENAFN - 3BL) January 23, 2026 /3BL/ - Sofidel continues to strengthen its leadership in environmental sustainability, starting the new year with renewed recognition from CDP, one of the world's foremost authorities on environmental performance disclosure.

In 2025, Sofidel once again earned an A- rating from CDP in both the Climate Change and Forests categories, confirming the Group's strong commitment to combating climate change and responsibly managing forest resources.

Notably, CDP introduced a commodity-based assessment for the first time this year, known as Commodity Scores. Within this new evaluation framework, Sofidel achieved the highest possible rating (A) for Timber, underscoring its excellence in sustainable forest management and the responsible sourcing of pulp.

CDP is a leading independent global organization dedicated to measuring, managing, and reporting environmental impacts. In 2025, CDP evaluated more than 22,100 companies worldwide, making Sofidel's results particularly significant within a highly competitive global landscape.

This recognition reaffirms Sofidel's long-standing commitment to sustainability and its ongoing efforts to integrate environmental responsibility across its operations and supply chain.

Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, headquartered in Porcari (Lucca, Italy), is one of the leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and household use worldwide. Established in 1966, the Group is active in 13 countries, 12 in Europe and the United States (12 States), with over 9,500 employees and a production capacity of 1,983,000 metric tons per year. In 2024, the Group had Net Sales of 3.225 billion Euros.“Regina”, its most well-known brand, is present on almost all the reference markets. Other brands include: Sopalin, Le Trèfle, Hakle, Softis, Nalys, Cosynel, KittenSoft, Nicky and Papernet.

Sofidel is committed to reaching Net-Zero carbon emissions by the end of 2050.