Moomoo Expands Retail Access To The Bitgo IPO With Broad Subscriber Participation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 100% of moomoo subscribers who requested shares received at least one share

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo, a leading global investment and trading platform, announced expanded retail access to the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of BitGo (NYSE: BTGO)-the first crypto IPO of 2026-with moomoo accounting for just under 10% of the total offering. Moomoo investors overall subscribed for $647.6 million in BitGo shares, which is over three times the total offering, with all moomoo customers who requested shares receiving an allocation, signaling exceptional retail demand. This outcome exceeds typical retail access in competitive, oversubscribed IPOs and underscores moomoo's growing role in bridging retail and institutional access as IPO activity begins to reaccelerate.

BitGo is one of the most closely watched digital asset companies to enter the public markets, and its debut reflects renewed investor interest in the crypto and digital assets sector. For years, retail participation in IPOs has been constrained by limited access. Moomoo is working to change that dynamic by expanding retail participation in high-demand offerings and providing subscribers who requested shares with a more consistent path to allocation. This approach builds on prior subscriber participation by moomoo subscribers in offerings such as Bullish, Figure, and Gemini.

“We are pleased to work with moomoo on our IPO and to make shares available to a broad base of investors,” said Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo.“Through our partnership with moomoo, we're expanding access to public market opportunities, which aligns with the ongoing evolution of digital assets, where broader investor participation has been a core principle from the start.”

In addition to IPO access, moomoo provides comprehensive research and analytical resources to support informed investment decisions. The platform offers a robust suite of tools, including moomoo AI*, an intelligent investing assistant that delivers professional-grade insights across equities, ETFs, and IPO candidates. Powered by moomoo's extensive data ecosystem, moomoo AI helps users analyze market trends, financial metrics, and broader macro signals related to new listings.

“Participating in the BitGo IPO reflects our focus on expanding access to meaningful investment opportunities for our subscribers,” said Neil McDonald, CEO of moomoo US.“For this offering, we focused on preparation, transparency, and execution to help users participate with confidence as the IPO market begins to reopen.”

*Moomoo AI is an AI tool provided by Moomoo Technologies Inc. (“MTI”). The tool is powered by widely used, publicly available AI solutions. The tool's output should not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell or hold a security and should not be used as the basis of any investment decision. MTI and its affiliates make no representations or warranties with respect to the accuracy, completeness, quality, or timeliness of Moomoo AI's output.

*Investing involves risk and the potential to lose principal. Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) can be risky and speculative investments and may not be appropriate for every investor. Moomoo does not offer investment recommendations or professional advice. All decisions to subscribe to New Issue offerings are made at investor's own risk. Allocation amount and method are subject to change. Securities offered through Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the U.S., moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, moomoo is trusted by more than 27 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at

Media Contact

Forefront Communications for Moomoo

...