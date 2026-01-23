AI Is Helping Boost Productivity For 75% Of Global Capability Center Professionals, Finds ANSR-Led Survey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - January 23, 2026 - -

ANSR has released the AI Advantage Survey Report 2025 – Mapping the Journey of India's Tech Talent in the Age of AI, capturing insights from over 3,000 professionals across India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in Tier-I and Tier-II cities to understand how the workforce is adopting and accelerating with AI in everyday work. For leaders looking at the broader GCC opportunity and operating models, additional context on the GCC landscape is available at .

The findings reveal that AI adoption has quietly moved from experimentation to integration, with a majority of India's tech talent now using AI tools as a core part of their daily delivery, even as gaps remain in structured learning, organizational support, and leadership enablement.​

The report shows that AI has become a core driver of work: nearly 44% of respondents say AI is now a core part of their daily work, with another 36% using it occasionally. The top use cases include coding (68%), research (64%), and data analysis (52%), indicating that AI is increasingly embedded in value-creation processes rather than confined to peripheral tasks. Performance gains are equally tangible, with close to 75% of professionals reporting that AI has directly helped them meet performance goals, and over 60% experiencing productivity improvements between 25–50%. A vast majority believe AI will make them more productive, valuable, and employable, signalling a strong, positive career mindset toward AI-driven transformation.​

At the same time, the AI Advantage Survey Report 2025 highlights that learning is largely self-driven, with over 70% of professionals saying they are learning AI independently through YouTube, open courses, and hands-on experimentation, while only one-third currently have access to formal employer training programs. This contributes to what the report calls an "innovation gap": while 44% of respondents have implemented AI ideas within their teams, 42% report that lack of approvals, resources, or guidance often prevents these ideas from scaling, creating a clear opportunity for GCCs and employers to strengthen enablement structures. Leadership awareness appears to outpace enablement, as most employees feel leadership values AI but fewer believe their organizations provide structured learning time or clear AI strategies, underscoring the need for stronger frameworks for capability building.​

Speaking on the report's findings, Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder of ANSR and CEO of 1Wrk, said, "AI has moved from promise to presence, and the AI Advantage 2025 Survey shows this shift is being felt first and foremost by people. Across thousands of responses, we see a clear mix of optimism, curiosity and a healthy realism: professionals want AI to amplify their capabilities, not replace them.

For GCCs and employers, the imperative is clear – build learning pathways, career architectures and workplace systems that treat technology as a partner in human growth. This report is both a pulse-check and a playbook: invest in skills, redesign career journeys, and commit to an inclusive future where technology expands opportunity for everyone."​

The AI Advantage Survey Report 2025 underlines a defining moment for India's GCC ecosystem: with employees already embracing AI organically, the task for organizations is no longer to drive adoption but to scale and structure it effectively. The report has also been featured in external industry coverage, including CXOToday's article, "AI Moves Beyond Hype ", which further amplifies its relevance for technology and business leaders.​

About the Report

The AI Advantage Survey Report 2025 is ANSR's annual study that maps how India's tech talent is navigating the age of AI. Covering over 3,000 respondents across IT, engineering, product, data, and operations roles in India's GCC ecosystem, the report provides actionable insights for leaders on talent readiness, skill transformation, and future workforce strategy.​

About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 175 GCCs established for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To know more, visit.

###

For more information about ANSR Global Corporation Private Limited, contact the company here:

ANSR Global

Clint Thomas

+919739097351

...

Ground and 3rd Floor, L1, Banyan Block, Manyata Embassy Business Park SEZ, Nagawara Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru 560 045

CONTACT: Clint Thomas