Stargardt Disease Pipeline 2025: Therapies Under Investigation, Clinical Trials Milestones, And FDA Approvals By Delveinsight Nanoscope Therapeutics, Belite Bio, Biophytis, Revision Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Stargardt Disease pipeline constitutes 20+ key companies continuously working towards developing 20+ Stargardt Disease treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Stargardt Disease Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Stargardt Disease Pipeline Insight, 2025" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Stargardt Disease Market.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Stargardt Disease Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Some of the key takeaways from the Stargardt Disease Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Stargardt Disease treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Stargardt Disease companies working in the treatment market are Ocugen, Belite Bio, Inc, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Biophytis, reVision Therapeutics, Inc, IVERIC bio, Inc., Nanoscope Therapeutics, Belite Bio, Kubota Vision, and others, are developing therapies for the Stargardt Disease treatment



Emerging Stargardt Disease therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- OCU410ST, Tinlarebant, ALK-001, BIO-201, REV-0100, Avacincaptad pegol, MCO-010, LBS-008, Emixustat, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Stargardt Disease market in the coming years.

In January 2026, Ocugen, Inc. reported encouraging outcomes from its Phase 1 GARDian1 study of OCU410ST, an innovative gene therapy being developed for Stargardt disease, published in Nature Eye. The study showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile, along with meaningful clinical benefits over a 12-month period. Notably, treated patients experienced a 54% reduction in atrophic lesion progression and improvements in visual acuity. Unlike mutation-specific approaches, OCU410ST is designed to alter the underlying disease course, positioning it as a potentially transformative option for the more than 100,000 individuals affected across the U.S. and Europe, where no approved therapies currently exist. Meanwhile, the Phase 2/3 GARDian3 trial is progressing ahead of plan, with a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission targeted for 2027.

In December 2025, A Phase 3 study evaluating Belite Bio's tinlarebant in adolescents with a rare inherited eye disorder successfully achieved its primary endpoint, prompting the company to expand its regulatory strategy to include the United States, alongside other planned filings next year. The trial enrolled 104 patients with Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1), who were randomly assigned to receive either tinlarebant or a placebo. STGD1 is characterized by progressive retinal lesions and loss of central vision. Tinlarebant is an oral investigational therapy designed to limit the buildup of vitamin A–derived toxic byproducts believed to be a key driver of disease progression in STGD1.

In June 2025, Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company at the forefront of gene therapies for vision-related diseases, has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment to launch a Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory trial of OCU410ST. This modifier gene therapy candidate is being developed to treat all forms of Stargardt disease (ABCA4-associated retinopathies). OCU410ST has already received both Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of ABCA4-related conditions, including Stargardt disease, retinitis pigmentosa 19, and cone-rod dystrophy 3.

In March 2025, Barcelona-based genetic medicines company, SpliceBio, has administered the first dose in the Phase 1/2 ASTRA clinical trial (NCT identifier pending) evaluating SB-007, a dual adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy for Stargardt disease. This inherited retinal disorder, caused by mutations in the ABCA4 gene, leads to progressive vision loss and currently has no approved treatments. Affecting approximately 1 in 8,000 to 10,000 people, it is the most common form of inherited juvenile macular degeneration.

In February 2025, Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company specializing in gene therapies for blindness diseases, has secured alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with a Phase 2/3 pivotal confirmatory trial for OCU410ST. If the trial yields positive results, it could serve as the foundation for a biologics license application (BLA) submission.

In January 2025, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on retinal disease treatment, has reported positive interim results from its TEASE-3 study. The data indicate that early-stage Stargardt disease patients receiving oral gildeuretinol acetate exhibited no disease progression and maintained stable visual acuity over multiple years.

In September 2024, Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology firm focused on gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), announced a successful End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The meeting focused on the clinical program assessing MCO-010 for treating severe vision loss caused by Stargardt Macular Degeneration (SMD), paving the way for the progression of MCO-010 to a Phase 3 registrational trial.

In May 2024, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has revealed that additional favorable findings from its TEASE-3 clinical trial investigating gildeuretinol in adolescent and young-adult patients with early-stage Stargardt disease will be disclosed at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2024 Annual Meeting.

In April 2024, The Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB ) has approved advancement to the medium dose in Ocugen's OCU410ST clinical trial for Stargardt disease. This decision comes after confirming the safety and tolerability of the low dose of modifier gene therapy OCU410ST, representing a notable progression in the trial's dose-escalation phase. Ocugen has disclosed that three patients have received the low dose in the Phase I/II clinical trial for Stargardt disease.

In March 2024, Belite Bio has applied to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) to initiate a clinical trial of Tinlarebant for treating adolescent Stargardt disease (STGD1). Named DRAGON II, this trial includes a Phase Ib open-label study and a Phase II/III global study. The Phase Ib study is tailored to evaluate the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of tinlarebant in Japanese adolescent STGD1 patients.

In February 2024, Ocugen has declared the conclusion of subject dosing in the initial cohort of its Phase I/II GARDian clinical trial for OCU410ST (AAV5-hRORA), a gene therapy candidate intended for the treatment of Stargardt disease. This achievement represents a notable advancement in addressing the genetic eye condition associated with retinal degeneration and vision impairment. OCU410ST utilizes an adeno-associated virus (AAV) delivery system to administer the RAR Related Orphan Receptor A (RORA) gene to the retina. In January 2024, Ascidian Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on treating human diseases through RNA manipulation, has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its investigational new drug (IND) application and awarded Fast Track designation for ACDN-01. ACDN-01 is the first-ever clinical-stage RNA exon editor and the sole clinical-stage therapy designed to target the genetic root of Stargardt disease. Ascidian anticipates commencing enrollment in the Phase 1/2 STELLAR study of ACDN-01 for Stargardt disease and other ABCA4 retinopathies in the first half of 2024.

Stargardt Disease Overview

Stargardt Disease is a rare genetic eye disorder that causes progressive vision loss due to the degeneration of the macula, the central part of the retina. It is the most common form of inherited juvenile macular degeneration and is primarily caused by mutations in the **ABCA4** gene. Symptoms typically appear in childhood or adolescence and include blurred vision, difficulty seeing in low light, and central vision loss. There is currently no cure, but research into gene therapy and other treatments is ongoing.

Explore the latest Stargardt Disease pipeline insights 2025, including emerging therapies, clinical trials, and market opportunities. Stay ahead in Stargardt Disease Clinical Trials

Emerging Stargardt Disease Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



OCU410ST: Ocugen

Tinlarebant: Belite Bio, Inc

ALK-001: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

BIO-201: Biophytis

REV-0100: reVision Therapeutics, Inc

Avacincaptad pegol: IVERIC bio, Inc.

MCO-010: Nanoscope Therapeutics

LBS-008: Belite Bio Emixustat: Kubota Vision

Stargardt Disease Route of Administration

Stargardt Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Stargardt Disease Molecule Type

Stargardt Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Stargardt Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Stargardt Disease Assessment by Product Type

Stargardt Disease By Stage and Product Type

Stargardt Disease Assessment by Route of Administration

Stargardt Disease By Stage and Route of Administration

Stargardt Disease Assessment by Molecule Type Stargardt Disease by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Stargardt Disease Report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Stargardt Disease product details are provided in the report. Download the Stargardt Disease pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Stargardt Disease therapies

Some of the key companies in the Stargardt Disease Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Stargardt Disease are - Astellas Pharma, Spark Therapeutics, ReVision Therapeutics, and others.

Stargardt Disease Pipeline Analysis:

The Stargardt Disease pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Stargardt Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Stargardt Disease Treatment.

Stargardt Disease key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Stargardt Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Stargardt Disease market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Stargardt Disease drugs and therapies

Stargardt Disease Pipeline Market Drivers

Increased Research and Development Activities, new and developed robust Pipeline are some of the important factors that are fueling the Stargardt Disease Market.

Stargardt Disease Pipeline Market Barriers

However, complications with available treatment options, lack of Disease Awareness, poor mechanism understanding for accurately predicting disease progression and other factors are creating obstacles in the Stargardt Disease Market growth.

Scope of Stargardt Disease Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Stargardt Disease Companies: Ocugen, Belite Bio, Inc, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Biophytis, reVision Therapeutics, Inc, IVERIC bio, Inc., Nanoscope Therapeutics, Belite Bio, Kubota Vision, and others

Key Stargardt Disease Therapies: OCU410ST, Tinlarebant, ALK-001, BIO-201, REV-0100, Avacincaptad pegol, MCO-010, LBS-008, Emixustat, and others

Stargardt Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Stargardt Disease current marketed and Stargardt Disease emerging therapies Stargardt Disease Market Dynamics: Stargardt Disease market drivers and Stargardt Disease market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Stargardt Disease Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Stargardt Disease Report Introduction

2. Stargardt Disease Executive Summary

3. Stargardt Disease Overview

4. Stargardt Disease- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Stargardt Disease Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Stargardt Disease Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Stargardt Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Stargardt Disease Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Stargardt Disease Preclinical Stage Products

10. Stargardt Disease Therapeutics Assessment

11. Stargardt Disease Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Stargardt Disease Key Companies

14. Stargardt Disease Key Products

15. Stargardt Disease Unmet Needs

16. Stargardt Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Stargardt Disease Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Stargardt Disease Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.