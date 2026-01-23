Methanol Market Forecast To Reach USD 43 Billion By 2031 Methanex, SABIC, OCI, Lyondellbasell, And Shell Lead The Industry

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methanol Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Methanol Market is projected to expand from USD 34.16 Billion in 2025 to USD 43.02 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 3.92%. The shift toward using methanol as a cleaner alternative marine fuel is significantly driving the Global Methanol Market, hastening the sector's transition to low-carbon energy sources.

Shipping companies are increasingly adopting dual-fuel engines that run on methanol to meet strict emission reduction goals established by international regulators, benefiting from its liquid form at ambient temperatures which makes storage and bunkering easier than cryogenic options. This operational change is clear from rapid fleet growth; DNV reported in its January 2025 'Alternative Fuels Insight' that the maritime industry placed 166 orders for methanol-powered vessels in 2024, representing a substantial annual rise in alternative fuel investments.

Concurrently, the expansion of Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO) technology within the petrochemical industry acts as a crucial volume driver, especially in areas looking to reduce reliance on crude oil derivatives. MTO processes effectively transform methanol into high-value olefins such as ethylene and propylene, which are vital for manufacturing plastics used in automotive and construction applications. Methanex's '2024 Annual Report,' released in March 2025, noted that global methanol demand grew by roughly three million tonnes in 2024, driven largely by consistent use in the MTO sector. Reflecting the supply-side reaction to this strong industrial demand, Lanze Energy announced in May 2025 that construction had begun on a new Yancheng facility capable of producing 300,000 tons of methanol per year.

Market Challenges

The central barrier hindering the Global Methanol Market's growth is the severe volatility of feedstock prices, specifically regarding natural gas and coal. As these fossil fuels remain the primary inputs for methanol generation, instability in the global energy sector leads directly to variable operational costs for producers. This financial unpredictability reduces profit margins and creates significant difficulties for companies attempting to set stable long-term prices or secure reliable supply agreements. As a result, manufacturers often operate with caution, frequently postponing capacity upgrades or capital expenditures because of the risk of sudden increases in input costs.

Such cost instability fundamentally weakens the market's capacity to maintain steady growth momentum. Although the industry shows resilience in terms of consumption, the unpredictable cost landscape disrupts the stability needed for strong expansion. According to the Methanol Institute, global methanol demand started to rebound in 2024, increasing by 2-3% relative to the average of the prior four years. Nevertheless, this delicate recovery is constantly threatened when producers are unable to forecast expenses, potentially resulting in supply shortages or price increases that discourage downstream purchasers. Without consistent feedstock pricing, the market endures a cycle of financial uncertainty that restricts sustained development and investor confidence.

Market Trends

The move toward bio-methanol and e-methanol production methods marks a significant supply-side transformation as producers shift away from fossil fuel feedstocks to adhere to decarbonization requirements. This trend entails major capital investments in facilities employing biomass gasification or renewable hydrogen electrolysis, thereby ensuring low-carbon supplies for downstream sectors. Illustrating this operational advancement, Offshore Energy reported in July 2025, within the 'China's first full-cycle commercial green methanol project is operational' update, that Shanghai Electric successfully launched production at its Taonan plant, which aims for a total capacity of 250,000 tons by 2027. This event highlights the rapid expansion of renewable capacity to supersede traditional coal-based production.

Additionally, the development of green methanol bunkering hubs at key ports is becoming a vital logistical facilitator, turning maritime trade routes into sustainable corridors. Port authorities are actively improving storage infrastructure and safety measures to enable ship-to-ship transfers, ensuring the expanding fleet of dual-fuel ships has access to dependable refueling locations worldwide. Confirming this infrastructure readiness, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore stated in a January 2025 press release titled 'Strong growth momentum for Maritime Singapore' that methanol bunkering sales reached 1,626 tonnes in 2024, signaling the port's successful implementation of commercial-scale methanol delivery. These hubs are crucial for transforming regional pilot initiatives into an integrated global supply network for alternative marine fuels.

Key Players Profiled in the Methanol Market:



Methanex

SABIC

OCI

LyondellBasell

Shell

BP

Reliance Industries

Celanese

Eastman Borealis

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Methanol Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Methanol Market, by Feedstock:



Natural Gas

Coal

Biomass Others

Methanol Market, by End User:



Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Paints & Coatings Others

Methanol Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes