Bio-Based Pouching Material Market Trends 2026-35

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards Packaging consultants, the global bio-based pouching material market is projected to reach approximately USD 1256.06 million by 2035, increasing from USD 735.34 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.

Ottawa, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bio-based pouching material market is forecasted to expand from USD 775.78 million in 2026 to USD 1256.06 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2026 to 2035. The market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for sustainable packaging in the food, beverage, cosmetics, and household goods sectors. According to data published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

What is Meant by the Bio-based Pouching Material?

The bio-based pouching material refers to the industry segment focused on producing and utilizing flexible packaging

Private Industry Investments for Bio-based Pouching Materials:

has received significant funding, including a $70 million Series C round, to develop a wide range of biodegradable, recyclable, andsecured $10 million in Series A funding from investors like Omnivore to manufacture packaging products, including those suitable for food, pharma, and beauty industries, from natural fibers and agricultural waste., a biotech startup, raised over $7 million in seed funding to create sustainable biopolymer products from waste crustacean shells that are home-compostable and plastic-free alternatives.uses seaweed to create bioplastic packaging and recently secured over $5.5 million from venture capital firms to scale its technology and

What Are the Latest Key Trends in the Bio-based Pouching Material Market?



E-commerce Growth: Rising online shopping fuels demand for sustainable pouches for delivery and product protection.

Material Innovation: Development of advanced bio-polymers and natural materials improves functionality and biodegradability, replacing traditional plastics. Regulatory Push: Government policies against single-use plastics and corporate sustainability targets accelerate adoption.



What Is the Potential Growth Rate of the Bio-based Pouching Material Industry?

The growth of the bio-based pouching material industry is driven by growing environmental concerns and consumer demand, which increases awareness and also pushes consumers towards the use of eco-friendly products. The stringent regulations and technological advancements for improving the performance, durability, and barrier properties of bio-based materials make them suitable for use in various industries, driving the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis:

How Did Europe Dominate the Bio-based Pouching Material Market?

Europe dominated the market, accounting for the largest share of 42.5% in 2025, characterized by stringent environmental policies and circular economy mandates. Strong collaboration between packaging producers and material developers accelerates the commercialization of advanced bio-based structures.

Germany: Bio-based Pouching Material Market Growth Trends

Germany stands out as a key European market due to its advanced packaging

How did the Rapid Expansion of Industries Support the Growth of the Bio-Based Pouching Material Industry in the Asia Pacific?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of flexible packaging, rising environmental awareness, and a strong regulatory push toward sustainable material. Cost-competitive manufacturing, availability of agricultural feedstocks, and growing urban consumption further support regional market expansion.

China Bio-based Pouching Material Market Growth Trends

China plays a pivotal role within the Asia Pacific due to its massive packaging industry

In November 2025, Storopack launched a new polyurethane foam packaging solution called FOAMplus® 7008-BIO, which contains over 83% bio-based carbon content. This foam product is also available paired with a certified bio-based film.

In August 2025, the Otrivin brand nasal spray pump from Haleon was launched with 52% ISCC Plus certified bio-based material, which is derived from renewable sources like bio-waste and residual oils using a mass balance approach. Top Companies in the Bio-Based Pouching Material Market & Their Offerings:



Huhtamaki: Offers the BlueloopTM range of mono-material and bio-based laminates designed for high-barrier food and personal care pouches.



Sealed Air: Produces CRYOVAC® compostable and plant-based resin films focused on liquid and food packaging applications



Uflex: Manufactures FlexfreshTM compostable films and AsclepiusTM PCR-based films to reduce plastic waste in flexible packaging.



Taghleef Industries: Produces NATIVIA® bio-based PLA films and bioPP options derived from renewable, mass-balanced feedstocks.



Futamura: Specializes in NatureFlexTM, a range of cellulose-based films made from wood pulp that are fully home and industrial-compostable.



NatureWorks (Ingeo PLA): Supplies IngeoTM biopolymer resins used to create high-clarity, compostable pouch layers with a low carbon footprint.



Corbion: Provides Luminy® PLA resins that enable heat-resistant, bio-based pouching solutions suitable for food contact.



Innovia Films: Offers Encore and RayofaceTM films featuring renewable content and high-barrier performance for sustainable pouches.



Novamont: Develops Mater-Bi® bioplastics, which are widely used to create biodegradable and compostable films for food and waste pouches.



Mitsubishi Chemical / MPP: Manufactures Hostaphan® sustainable polyester films, including grades with bio-based content and high recycled material.



Huhtamaki Specialty Films: Delivers specialized paper-based and bio-polymeric laminates aimed at replacing traditional multi-layer plastics.



BASF: Supplies ecovio®, a compostable biopolymer blend used for high-performance flexible films and certified compostable bags. Segment Covered in the Report Material Type





Polylactic Acid (PLA)





Bio-PE / Bio-PET (drop-in bio-based polyolefins/polyesters)





PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates)





Starch-based blends





Cellulose-based films (e.g., regenerated cellulose)



PBAT / biodegradable blends (bio-based content blends) Pouch Type





Stand-up pouches





Spout pouches





Zipper / resealable pouches





Flat / lay-flat pouches



Retortable pouches

Barrier Performance





High-barrier laminated films





Medium-barrier co-extruded films



Breathable/permeable films

End-use Industry





Food & Beverage





Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals





Personal Care & Cosmetics





Household & Home Care



Pet Food & Animal Feed

Application / Use-case





Ambient shelf pouches





Frozen/chilled product pouches





Retort / sterilized food pouches



Snack & confectionery pouches By Region



North America:





U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Rest of North America



South America:





Brazil





Argentina



Rest of South America



Europe:





Western Europe





Germany





Italy





France





Netherlands





Spain





Portugal





Belgium





Ireland





UK





Iceland





Switzerland





Poland



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe





Austria





Russia & Belarus





Türkiye





Albania



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific:





China





Taiwan





India





Japan





Australia and New Zealand,





ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)





South Korea



Rest of APAC



MEA:





GCC Countries





Saudi Arabia





United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Qatar





Kuwait





Oman





Bahrain





South Africa





Egypt



