Bookyourown Joins Fastercapital Equitypilot To Scale Transparent, Low-Commission Travel Platform

BookYourOwn and FasterCapital announce a strategic partnership through the Equitypilot program to accelerate the growth of BookYourOwn's low-commission online travel agency (OTA) and B2B travel solutions across India and international outbound markets. The collaboration combines BookYourOwn's hotel and customizable tour offerings with FasterCapital's capital, technical resources and go-to-market expertise.

Market opportunity & problem statement

The global online travel market continues rapid expansion (TAM $586.7B) while many independent hotels lose up to 30% of revenue to high OTA commissions and suffer low visibility. Consumers face opaque pricing, hidden fees and limited direct communication with properties. BookYourOwn targets the $22.5B regional SAM with a differentiated focus on partner-owned accommodations, hourly and 24-hour rooms, and curated packages - addressing inefficiencies ignored by large OTAs.

Startup solution & differentiation

BookYourOwn provides a transparent, commission-friendly marketplace (12–15% for hotel bookings; 20–25% for packages) with no hidden fees, real-time inventory via channel manager integrations, direct guest–hotel communication and 24/7 support. Features include hourly room bookings, customizable domestic and international tour packages, API-ready tech, and a Google Hotel Center certification. Early traction: INR 6.5 lakh MRR, 6,000+ vendors onboarded, and active monthly users grown through targeted digital and B2B channels. The platform's mix of B2B reseller partnerships and direct consumer sales creates diversified revenue streams and defensible margin advantages.

FasterCapital partnership value

Under FasterCapital's Equitypilot program, BookYourOwn will receive tailored product engineering support, global market access, mentorship, and capital-raising assistance. FasterCapital's selective criteria and track record in scaling travel and SaaS ventures validate BookYourOwn's unit economics and go-to-market fit. Expected outcomes include accelerated product-market expansion, airline API integrations (flight booking roadmap), enhanced travel CRM features, and a structured fundraising timeline over the next 12–18 months. Learn more at

Executive quotes

“Hesham Zreik:“BookYourOwn addresses a clear market gap: transparency and fair economics for independent hospitality providers. Our Equitypilot collaboration accelerates a capital-efficient growth path and leverages FasterCapital's global partner network to scale the platform rapidly.””

Amandeep Singh, Founder & CEO, BookYourOwn:“This partnership validates our mission to simplify travel and return revenue to hotels. FasterCapital's operational support and investor network will fast-track our roadmap - from flight integrations to a travel lead marketplace - while preserving our customer-first pricing model.”

Growth trajectory & plans

Near-term priorities: integrate flight booking APIs, launch a B2B travel lead marketplace with CRM tools, and expand vendor onboarding across tier-2/3 markets. Financial goal: scale ARR through product upgrades and reseller channels, supported by a targeted INR 2 Cr growth round for marketing (35%), web (35%), and operations (30%).

About BookYourOwn

BookYourOwn is an OTA focused on transparent pricing, low commissions and tailored tour packages. Founded to help independent hotels compete and travelers book confidently, the company offers hourly and 24-hour bookings, curated tours, and 24/7 support.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The Equitypilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.

