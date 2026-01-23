Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports New Funding Milestone With Over $19.9M Raised And More Than 18,900 Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funding milestones are often the first sign that a new crypto project is entering the late discovery stage. At this point, attention shifts from curiosity to participation as traders recognize that a project has passed early uncertainty and is now moving toward utility. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has now crossed one of those key milestones. The project reports more than $19.9M in total funding and over 18,900 investors have taken part in the ongoing onboarding phase. Many note that the scale and duration of participation are unusual for a new crypto protocol.

Distribution Window with Steady Participation

Mutuum Finance began its MUTM presale distribution in early 2025 at an opening price of $0.01. The price has increased across structured stages and now sits at $0.04. This reflects a 300% appreciation for the earliest participants. The project did not attempt to raise funds in a short window. Instead, it ran a multi-phase distribution that allowed participants to join gradually. This prevented the funding cycle from depending on short-term trading sentiment.

The presale now sits in Phase 7. More than 6% of the current phase allocation has already been absorbed. Data from the project's announcement shows that 830M tokens have been sold to date. Traders say that the pace of distribution indicates that the majority of capital did not arrive in the early stages but during the mid and late phases when more roadmap information became public.

Mutuum Finance is allocating a significant portion of its supply to early participants. From the total 4B token supply, 1.82B tokens or 45.5% have been allocated to the presale. Market observers call this a large early access footprint because it spreads ownership across a wider base rather than concentrating tokens with private groups. Over 830M MUTM is sold at the moment of writing.

Pricing Sequencing and Early Positioning

The price increase from $0.01 to $0.04 has created a natural incentive for early positioning. Phase 1 participants entered at $0.01 and are positioned for a 500% MUTM appreciation at the official launch price of $0.06. Each phase increases the token price. The next crypto phase will raise the price by almost 20%. Many say this type of structured pricing compresses the valuation gap as the project moves toward the first public utility milestone.

Traders who follow sequencing models argue that pricing frameworks are often built during this period. Participants begin modeling future value based on the relationship between token supply, utility milestones and security validation. This is different from speculative phases earlier in a project's life cycle where pricing is driven mostly by attention.