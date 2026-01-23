Green Methanol Ships Research Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Methanol Ships Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Green Methanol Ships Market is projected to expand from USD 5.21 Billion in 2025 to USD 12.67 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.96%.

These vessels utilize methanol derived from renewable feedstocks, such as biomass or captured carbon dioxide mixed with green hydrogen, offering a sustainable substitute for traditional heavy fuel oil. The market is primarily driven by strict international decarbonization mandates, including the International Maritime Organization's emission reduction targets, alongside the shipping industry's voluntary pursuit of net-zero operations. According to the Methanol Institute, in 2025, the global fleet of methanol-fueled vessels, including those on order, exceeded 360 units, highlighting the sector's rapid shift toward alternative propulsion technologies to comply with tightening environmental regulations.

Despite this growth, the market faces significant hurdles regarding the scalability of fuel production and supply infrastructure. A major obstacle hindering broader expansion is the high production cost and limited availability of green methanol compared to fossil-based alternatives, which creates economic uncertainty for fleet operators attempting to secure long-term supply contracts.

Market Drivers

The surge in newbuild orders for methanol-powered vessels acts as a primary catalyst for market growth, creating a guaranteed demand baseline that forces stakeholders to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels. This momentum is particularly strong in the container segment, where major carriers are aggressively renewing fleets to hedge against future regulatory costs and secure early-mover advantages. According to DNV's 'Alternative Fuels Insights' from January 2025, methanol gained substantial traction with 166 orders in 2024, accounting for 32% of the alternative fuel orderbook. This robust contracting activity is validated by the operational reality of the technology; the Global Maritime Forum's 'From Pilots to Practice' report in August 2025 noted that the sector has moved beyond testing, with more than 60 methanol-capable vessels already in operation demonstrating technical viability.

Parallel to fleet expansion, increasing investments in green methanol production capacity are critical in resolving fuel availability bottlenecks. Energy developers are scaling up renewable fuel projects globally to meet the shipping industry's demand signals, ensuring long-term supply security and price stability. According to the Methanol Institute's November 2025 'Renewable Methanol' database update, the global project pipeline has expanded to track 252 renewable methanol projects with a total anticipated capacity of 45.1 million metric tons by 2030. This infrastructure expansion is vital for ensuring that the growing number of dual-fuel vessels can operate on green methanol rather than conventional fuels, thereby enabling the industry to meet its decarbonization targets.

Market Challenges

The limited scalability of green methanol production and associated high costs present a substantial barrier to market progression. While the maritime industry is seeing a surge in vessel orders, the supply chain for the necessary renewable fuel remains underdeveloped and financially restrictive. This discrepancy creates a volatile economic environment where fleet operators face elevated operational expenditures compared to those relying on fossil-based alternatives. Consequently, the uncertainty surrounding the consistent availability of green methanol prevents shipping companies from securing viable long-term supply contracts, introducing significant financial risk to their decarbonization strategies.

This supply-demand imbalance acts as a direct brake on broader commercial adoption, as the infrastructure required to produce and bunker green methanol globally is not expanding fast enough to match growing fleet capacity. According to the Methanol Institute, in 2024, the project pipeline for renewable methanol exceeded 21 million metric tons of potential annual capacity, yet the actual volume available for immediate maritime use remained critically low due to delayed final investment decisions. This gap between planned capacity and deliverable fuel highlights the logistical constraints that currently hinder the market's ability to support a full-scale transition.

Market Trends

The Rising Dominance of Asian Shipyards in Methanol Vessel Construction is reshaping the market, as regional builders leverage immense capacity to secure the majority of dual-fuel contracts. This trend is driven by their ability to offer competitive pricing and rapid delivery slots for complex vessels, effectively centralizing the global supply chain in Asia. According to Seatrade Maritime's January 2025 report, Chinese shipyards booked 74% of all newbuilding orders in 2024, with green vessel orders specifically accounting for 78.5% of the global market share. As a result, this manufacturing monopoly is increasingly influencing global procurement strategies and technical standards for methanol-powered fleets.

Simultaneously, the Diversification of Vessel Types Beyond Container Ships is accelerating as regulatory pressure expands to broader maritime sectors. While container lines initially led adoption, bulk carriers and cruise vessels are now aggressively integrating methanol propulsion to meet strict carbon intensity ratings. According to Marine Link in April 2025, this shift was evident as methanol led activity with 12 new orders in a single month, expanding specifically into cruise and car carrier segments. This sectoral broadening reduces reliance on a single vessel class, indicating a maturing technology stack suitable for varied operational profiles.

Key Players Profiled in the Green Methanol Ships Market



HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

Samsung Heavy Industries

COSCO Shipping Industries Co., Ltd.

Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company Limited

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Damen Shipyards Group

VARD AS

Sanlorenzo Yachts Limited

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. MAN Energy Solutions SE

Report Scope

Green Methanol Ships Market, by Cargo Type:



Liquid Bulk

Dry Bulk

General Cargo Container Cargo

Green Methanol Ships Market, by Industry Type:



Food & Beverages

Manufacturing

Oil

Gas & Ores Electrical & Electronics

Green Methanol Ships Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

